Texas woman accused of kidnapping friend’s 2-day-old baby, pretending she was the mother

A Texas woman has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping her friend’s 2-day-old daughter and claiming the child as her own, according to media reports.

Kristie Julian, who turned 20 on Wednesday, has been charged with kidnapping, records with the Harris County Jail show.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that the incident happened on Saturday when Julian’s friend brought her newborn home from the hospital.

Julian and the woman were in an apartment in the Third Ward when Julian asked to hold the baby, KHOU reported. The woman told her no and when she went to the restroom, Julian reportedly grabbed the baby and left.

The baby was found unharmed a few hours later at Julian’s boyfriend’s home, KPRC reported.

He told law enforcement officials that the baby belonged to his girlfriend and that she had given birth a few days ago, KPRC reported. She was reportedly not pregnant when paramedics responded to the home for an unrelated call in November.

She was booked on Saturday and her bond amount was set at $20,000.

KPRC reported that if she posts bond, she will not be allowed to have contact with the victims.

