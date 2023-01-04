Texas man held woman he met on Bumble captive for five days, repeatedly assaulted her, authorities say

A Texas man was arrested for holding a woman he met on the dating site Bumble captive for five days and assaulting her in his Houston-area apartment, according to law enforcement officials.

Zachary Kent Mills, 21, was booked on Dec. 30 on a charge of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, said Mark Herman, Harris County constable for Precinct 4.

Court documents showed that Mills and the woman decided to meet on Dec. 24, and she agreed for him to pick her up at her apartment, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported.

Mills reportedly drove her to his apartment in Spring, a city north of Houston.

When they arrived, Mills initiated sex but the woman denied his advances, KPRC reported. He then punched her and bit her on the face and neck, court documents state.

He is also accused of using a screwdriver handle to hit her because his hands were too tired, the station reported.

Herman said that the woman was held against her will and denied food and water. During that time she was repeatedly physically and sexually assaulted, he said.

She was able to escape on Dec. 29, when Mills left the apartment to go to his father’s home, court documents state.

She sought help from a neighbor and authorities responded to the apartment complex. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Herman said that constable deputies executed a search warrant at Mill’s apartment on Dec. 30.

“His bond was set at $50,000.00 out of the 351st District Court. Additional charges may be filed at a later time following further investigation,” Herman said in a Facebook post.

In a statement to KPRC, Bumble said they blocked Mill’s account. Read the full statement below.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear about this horrible crime. We blocked this member as soon as we were made aware of this situation and in accordance with our Community Guidelines. We also have a dedicated law enforcement team available to respond to any requests from law enforcement as needed.” “We are dedicated to building a community where our members feel safe to make connections and build meaningful relationships. Every member of our community is expected to adhere to our guidelines anytime they’re using Bumble. Any profile that violates our terms or guidelines may result in getting blocked from the app for good.”

