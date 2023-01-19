64º

Legendary rodeo clown Leon Coffee named grand marshal of Houston Rodeo Parade

Leon Coffee has been a staple at the San Antonio rodeo for years

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

HOUSTON – Iconic rodeo clown and barrelman Leon Coffee has been announced as the grand marshal of the Houston Downtown Rodeo Parade in February.

The parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25 in the streets of downtown Houston.

Coffee has been a rodeo performer since the 1980s and was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2018.

He’s a mainstay at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in addition to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Coffee spoke with KSAT in 2015 after a health scare and said “the good Lord gave me the ability to make people laugh and help people out, and when he takes that ability away, that’s when I quit.”

