Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while taking his dogs for a walk, Houston police say

Man mauled to death by dogs in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man who was walking his dogs in a neighborhood was attacked and killed by his neighbor’s dogs, according to police.

The incident happened at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday in northwest Houston.

Police said a neighbor’s dogs somehow got through the fence and started to attack the man’s dogs, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston. Officers believe the man tried to intervene, and that’s when he was mauled.

“Officers arrived, along with the fire department. They found an adult male in a residence here. There was at least one dog attacking the person when the fire department got here,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson told the station.

One dog charged at an officer, HPD said, and the officer fired a shot at it. The dog was injured and ran off to another yard.

The victim has not been identified by the police. Neighbors told KPRC that he was quiet and had physical disabilities.

“He was always out checking the mail and would come to play with my cats or call my cats,” neighbor Edward Lorenzo told the station.

HPD said they are investigating the incident and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will determine if the dog’s owner will be charged.

The owner of the dogs was at the scene and cooperated with the officers.

Read also: