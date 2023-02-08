51º

Authorities searching for 42-year-old woman last seen in Central Texas

Law enforcement officials believe her disappearance is threat to her own safety

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A CLEAR Alert was issued on Wednesday morning for a 42-year-old woman who disappeared in Central Texas.

Aisha Ortiz was last seen at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in an unknown vehicle in the 2000 block of Scenic Drive in Georgetown, according to the alert. Georgetown is located in Williamson County, which is north of Austin.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 141 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black vest, red hoodie, black pants, and black/yellow rain boots. She has short hair and is on crutches.

Law enforcement officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with information about Ortiz is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-864-8282.

