Texas student, 11, charged after 6-year-old boy sexually assaulted on school bus, reports say

HOUSTON – An 11-year-old student in the Aldine Independent School District is facing charges after a younger student’s mother says her son was sexually assaulted on a school bus, according to media reports.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the suspect was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported.

KPRC reported on the incident on Feb. 3, when the mother, who was not identified due to the nature of the allegations, said there was footage of her 6-year-old son being sexually assaulted.

She said a few days before then, her son arrived home without his backpack. She contacted the school’s transportation department to try and find the backpack, which she discovered was thrown out of the bus by another student, KPRC reported.

She asked the district to review the bus surveillance video to identify the student who threw out the backpack, but they then discovered that a sexual assault took place.

The district told the mother about the assaults and interviewed the 6-year-old, KPRC reported.

In the affidavit, the child said the older student lured him to the back of the bus to play a game, KPRC reported.

The mother told KHOU that the assaults took place over a five-month period. She added that she noticed a change in her son’s behavior in the months before learning about the assaults.

The DA’s office told KPRC that the child was offered therapy through the Children’s Assessment Center.

Aldine ISD released the following statement to the station.

“The Aldine ISD Police Department has presented the investigation findings to the Harris County DA’s office. Formal charges have been filed by the DA’s office. The safety and security of our students is our priority and we take all situations seriously. When we receive information regarding a possible harmful situation, the appropriate authorities are immediately notified and we immediately conduct a thorough investigation.”

