2 Texas firefighters injured after ambulance T-boned in hit-and-run

2 firefighters injured after ambulance t-boned by vehicle in hit-and-run incident in north Houston

Two Houston firefighters were injured after the ambulance they were riding in was T-boned by a truck, which then fled the scene.

Houston police told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that the incident happened at around 3 a.m. Monday on the North Side.

The ambulance was returning to the station and traveling southbound on Airline Drive when it was T-boned by a dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanche.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital in stable condition, KPRC reported.

No civilians were in the ambulance.

Police said debris from the Avalanche was left behind at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact 713-247-4072.

