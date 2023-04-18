City of Kyle is ‘calling all Kyles’ in an attempt to break Guinness World Record

KYLE, Texas – The City of Kyle is trying to fill its city limits with Kyles in an attempt at a Guinness World Record.

City officials said they are asking anyone with the name Kyle to join them on May 21 to break the record for the largest same-name gathering. The record is for first-name only.

People named Kyle (and spelled that way) are asked to meet at 4 p.m. at Lake Kyle Park, located at 700 Lehman Road. Participants will receive a free Kyle Fair t-shirt.

City officials said this is their fourth attempt to break the record. The current record is held in Bosnia, where 2,325 participants named Ivan gathered in July 2017.

“In order to break this record, we’re calling for any and all Kyle’s. We need tall Kyle’s, short Kyle’s, young Kyle’s and old Kyle’s to get close to the record set five years ago” Claudia Rocha, the city’s special events manager, said in a news release. “We’re very excited about the upcoming, inaugural Kyle Fair and have high hopes that this event will bring out the Kyles needed to grab a spot in the record books.”

The Kyle Fair runs from May 19-21 at Lake Kyle Park and includes live music, food trucks, margarita judging and rib judging. Admission is free.

