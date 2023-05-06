Watch the results for the Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio mayor races here

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The incumbent mayors in San Antonio, Dallas and Fort Worth are up for reelection Saturday, closing out races in which none faced much significant opposition.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is running unopposed in the first mayoral election in the city with just one candidate since 1967. A former state representative, he’ll be elected to his second term. Meanwhile, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker face significantly underfunded opponents with little experience in elected office. Both incumbents are the clear favorites in their races. Nirenberg is seeking a fourth and final term. Parker is seeking her second.

Municipal offices in Texas are nonpartisan, and mayors often try to govern that way but they can bring political backgrounds to the job that color their job performances. Johnson is a former Democratic member of the Texas House, while Parker has identified as a Republican, though she has expressed disillusionment with the current state of the GOP.

Polls will close in the three cities at 7 p.m. Saturday, and results will start coming in soon after that. Live results are provided here via our partner Decision Desk HQ.

