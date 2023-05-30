Man dies after driving ATV into lake at off-road park

Man killed after crashing ATV into lake at off-road park in NE Harris Co.

HOUSTON – A man was found dead after he crashed an ATV into a lake at an off-road park near Houston on Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened at the Xtreme Off-Road Park & Beach in the 1930 block of Gulf Pump Road in Crosby, northeast of Houston.

Gonzalez said the man crashed an ATV into the lake, went underwater and did not resurface.

His body was later recovered, and his identity has not been released.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that the man was being followed by a relative and went head-on into the water, which caused it to flip.

The relative tried to rescue him but was unable to, KPRC reported. At this time it is unknown why the man drove into the water.

Read also: