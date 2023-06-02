Texas superintendent arrested after planning to travel to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex, authorities say

HOUSTON – A superintendent at a North Texas school district was arrested after he planned to travel to Houston to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex, according to authorities in Harris County.

Itasca Independent School District Superintendent Michael Stevens, 47, was charged with online solicitation of a minor, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said on Thursday.

Stevens was one of seven men arrested in the “Internet Crimes Against Children” investigation between the constable’s office, Humble police and other law enforcement agencies in the Houston area.

For the sting operation, Rosen said officers posed as children between 13-15 years old online. Stevens started communicating with an undercover officer disguised as a 15-year-old girl in an undisclosed social media app, Rosen said.

“He sent pictures of his private parts and asked for nude videos and images in return,” Rosen said, adding that some of his images appeared to have been taken in his office.

He planned on traveling to Houston to meet and have sex with the person he thought was an underage girl, Rosen said.

Stevens also worked as a coach, principal and assistant principal at other districts across the state. He is married but doesn’t have children.

“Stevens has been around children his entire work life,” Rosen said.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that he has worked with Itasca ISD since March 2022.

On Thursday, the district released the following statement.

On June 1, 2023, the District was contacted by a detective with the Harris County Sheriff’s Department. According to the detective, Superintendent Michael Stevens was taken into custody. Until more facts are confirmed, no further information can be shared. The Board of Trustees will be convening a meeting to review this matter and take appropriate action.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Precinct 1 constable’s office at 713-755-7571.

BREAKING NEWS - Superintendent of Schools arrested today along with 6 other adults by Constable Alan Rosen’s Office and the Humble Police Department - for Online Solicitation of a Minor. Michael Stevens (47yo) is the Itasca ISD superintendent, and former coach, principal and assistant principal in various districts around the state. “You must make it a priority to know what your children are doing online,” Constable Rosen said. “As you can see by this sting operation, there are dangerous predators out there grooming our children and can cause great harm.”Stevens was planning to come to Houston and engage in sex acts with a person he thought was a 15-year-old female. He sent lude photos of himself to an undercover investigator. Thanks to all our law endowment partners who helped with this Internet Crimes Against Children initiative. Humble Police Department Humble ISD Houston Police Department Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Harris County Sheriff's Office Harris County District Attorney's Office Texas City Police Department Spring ISD Police Department/Emergency Management and School Safety Montgomery County Pct. 2 Constable Missouri City Police Department FBI - Houston Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association Roman Forest Police Department Conroe Police Department, Texas Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office @fort bend county district attorney’s office ANYONE WITH ANY INFORMATION OR CONCERNS ABOUT THESE SUSPECTS ARE URGED TO CALL PCT ONE AT 713-755-7571 Posted by Office of Constable Alan Rosen, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 on Thursday, June 1, 2023

Read also: