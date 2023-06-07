Texas man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison on child porn charges

CONROE, Texas – A Texas man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for sharing child pornography in two states.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas, 44-year-old Timothy Lee Tyler pleaded guilty last September to distributing child pornography in 2020 and to possessing child pornography in 2019 and 2020.

Tyler, a registered sex offender, was sentenced to 360 for the distribution conviction and 240 months for the possession conviction.

Some of the sentences will run consecutively, meaning Tyler will have a total prison term of 480 months.

He was also ordered to pay a total of $28,100 in restitution to his victims and will serve 20 years on supervised release following the completion of his prison term.

“Before imposing sentence, the court heard Tyler had previously committed hands-on offenses against children he knew through friends and loved ones and that he had encouraged other users on the Kik messaging app to create child pornography for his enjoyment,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said “he encouraged other predators to abuse their own children for his sick gratification. In real life, he terrorized and abused children of people close to him. This sentence will help ensure he isn’t allowed access to children ever again.”

At the time of his plea, Tyler said he was staying with friends in Conroe in September 2020.

During that time, Tyler distributed child pornography from his cellphone on the Kik messenger app, the press release states.

When Tyler was arrested, his cellphone contained hundreds of images and videos depicting bestiality, bondage and sexual abuse of children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. He also admitted to possessing hundreds of child pornography files on a flash drive while residing in Milwaukee in June 2019.

