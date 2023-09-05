Family of woman shot in head in Texas road rage incident offers $10K reward for information

HURST, Texas – The family of a woman who was fatally shot during a road rage incident in early July is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for her death.

Paola Nunez Linares, 37, died after she was shot in the head around 9:20 p.m. on July 10 in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Hurst.

“We know that someone saw something that night or was told about it after the fact, so hopefully someone can benefit from this money,” Kayleigh Caamaño, Linares’ sister-in-law, told KSAT. “We want people to know that this is not going to go away just because some time has passed.”

Linares was riding in the passenger seat while her husband, Zane Jones, was driving.

Jones told NBC DFW he was passing a car when another car came up behind his vehicle going 90 mph.

“[The car] was like on my bumper. So I completed the pass, moved over to the right lane and the other car sped up to me and almost like crashed into my car, got very close and then backed away. And I flipped them off,” Jones told NBC DFW.

Jones said he thought the person in the other car was flipping him off, too, but he realized that it was actually a gun when the suspect started shooting.

“He slowed down a little bit and shot through the back left window into the back of her head, and I didn’t know that she’d been hit in the back of the head at all. She ducked, I thought, and I ducked too, and I said, ‘Get out, stay down, I’m getting off.’ He shot again and it went through my headrest, through the windshield,” Jones said.

Caamaño is helping run the Facebook page My Name Was Paola, which is where the reward is being advertised.

“The reward money is provided privately by the family and is not affiliated with Crime Stoppers in any way, so the stipulations and regulations they put in place to collect on a reward do not apply here,” Caamaño.

“If someone knows something, they can send the tip to us and we will send it to the head detective on the case (who is aware of the page and working alongside). If that leads to an arrest, we’ll pay that person the $10K,” Caamaño said via Facebook messenger.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.