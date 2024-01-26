Watch a 9 a.m. conversation on the critical role of child care in Texas communities

Recommended Videos

The escalating cost of child care services poses a significant challenge for many working parents statewide.

Certain communities, particularly those facing economic distress, grapple with the emergence of child care deserts — limited options and availability — attributed to rising prices. On average, Texas families with infants spend nearly $9,500 annually on child care, constituting almost 14% of the median Texas household income. Meanwhile, low salaries make it difficult to attract people to the field. The average child care worker in Texas earns less than $25,000 annually.

The state’s escalating child care crisis is not only a growing burden on the quality of life for everyday Texans but also an economic development challenge. Prioritizing early childhood learning and enhancing access to high-quality, affordable child care in Texas is imperative for building tomorrow’s workforce and the state's competitiveness.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, the LBJ School of Public Affairs Urban Lab and The Texas Tribune will host a conversation at the Tribune's Studio 919 and online for focused on the work necessary to address the challenges associated with child care across the state.

