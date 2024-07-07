LIST: Attractions, parks closed in Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Rockport and other coastal areas due to Beryl

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – As Beryl takes aim at the Texas coast during a busy holiday weekend, Texas officials are asking both residents and tourists to be prepared for any storm surges, flooding or power outages and evacuate if needed.
The storm has shifted east and will likely make landfall near Matagorda Bay overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. As of Sunday afternoon, Beryl is still a tropical storm but will likely strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.
As a precaution, several popular parks and attractions along the coast — places where San Antonians often head to during the summer season — have temporarily closed.
Note that Port Aransas is closed to visitors as of noon on Sunday, July 7 due to a mandatory evacuation for non-residents. Ferry operations have also been temporarily suspended.
If you plan to visit the coast after the storm, keep an eye on debris and extended closures due to any damage.
As of Sunday, July 7, here are the attractions that will stay closed during the storm:
- Padre Island National Seashore: The park will remain closed until further notice.
- Port Aransas: A mandatory evacuation was issued for visitors in Port Aransas. It went into effect at noon on Sunday, July 7. The evacuation does not include residents and property owners. The ferry was suspended at noon on Sunday, July 7.
- Port Lavaca: The Lighthouse Beach and Bayfront Peninsula Parks will be closed to the public beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.
- Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi: The Texas State Aquarium is closed on Sunday, July 7. It will resume normal operating hours on Monday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Texas State Parks: Due to Beryl, some parks on the Texas coast are closed.
- Galveston Island State Park closed at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 6. It plans to reopen on Friday, July 12, as conditions allow.
- Goose Island State Park in Rockport closed to visitors on noon Sunday, July 7. It will reopen as conditions allow.
- Mustang Island State Park near Corpus Christi closed on Sunday, July 7. It will reopen when conditions allow.
- Sea Rim State Park in Sabine Pass plans to reopen on Thursday, July 11, as conditions allow.
- USS Lexington: The museum in Corpus Christi will be closed on Sunday, July 7 and Monday, July 8.