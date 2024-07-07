LIST: Attractions, parks closed in Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Rockport and other coastal areas due to Beryl

Visitors crowd the beaches in Port Aransas, Texas, ahead of Beryl's arrival, on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – As Beryl takes aim at the Texas coast during a busy holiday weekend, Texas officials are asking both residents and tourists to be prepared for any storm surges, flooding or power outages and evacuate if needed.

The storm has shifted east and will likely make landfall near Matagorda Bay overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. As of Sunday afternoon, Beryl is still a tropical storm but will likely strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.

As a precaution, several popular parks and attractions along the coast — places where San Antonians often head to during the summer season — have temporarily closed.

Note that Port Aransas is closed to visitors as of noon on Sunday, July 7 due to a mandatory evacuation for non-residents. Ferry operations have also been temporarily suspended.

If you plan to visit the coast after the storm, keep an eye on debris and extended closures due to any damage.

As of Sunday, July 7, here are the attractions that will stay closed during the storm:

