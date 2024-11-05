Problems voting on Election Day? Tell us your stories.

Francisco Hinojosa, 71, who declares himself as a straight democrat, poses for a photo after voting at Lark Branch Library in McAllen, Texas on Oct. 22, 2024.

As Texans head to the polls to vote on Election Day, some may have trouble actually casting a ballot.

An investigation by ProPublica, The Texas Tribune and Votebeat recently found, for example, that at least 10 U.S. citizens living in the state were erroneously removed from the voter rolls because they were incorrectly labeled as noncitizens. At least one of them had to fight to get reinstated so she could vote.

If you encounter this or other problems at the polls that affect your ability to vote, please complete the form below. Your responses will help us continue our reporting on possible issues Texans face at the polls.

