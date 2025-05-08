You Spoke. We Listened. Together, we make Texas stronger.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Earlier this year, we asked: Who’s reading The Texas Tribune, and what are you counting on us for? The answers you gave couldn’t have been clearer — or more motivating. Texans need this newsroom. And right now, this newsroom needs you.

The survey of our readers confirms the value of the Tribune’s public service in Texas. Although our newsroom is proud to have readers in all 50 states and around the world, most of you — 72% — are right here in Texas. With journalists from El Paso to Lufkin, Brownsville to Lubbock, we continue to serve Texans in every region. However, our biggest footprint is still in Austin. That is true for the more than two dozen journalists who work in our newsroom blocks away from the Capitol, and also for the people who read us. But no matter where we are, we’re making sure that the voices of all Texans are represented in our reporting.

We were founded with the mission of reporting on public policy, politics, government and the statewide issues that shape life in Texas. More than 15 years later, this survey showed our readers have come to trust the Tribune in those coverage areas. As I often say, we write for a general audience — but are not general interest. You won’t find the pop culture or sports stories here, but when Texans need to know what’s happening in the Capitol, they come to us.

We wanted to know what Tribune readers were getting from reading our daily reporting. You told us you count on this newsroom for in-depth coverage of Texas politics and the state Legislature. You trust the Tribune for unbiased, reliable and free reporting. And that you return again and again for statewide coverage, including reporting on our rural communities. In fact, 72% of Texas Tribune readers said that if the Tribune ceased to exist, you would feel you’ve lost a source of news you can’t find anywhere else. These answers renewed our dedication to the work.

It was especially inspiring to learn about the actions readers took after reading the Tribune’s journalism this the past year:

71% shared a story

55% voted in a local election

41% contributed to a cause or business

35% contacted a local official

Where else does that kind of impact happen? Tribune readers are more engaged, better informed and more civically aware.

Finally, almost 90% of our readers understand that the Tribune is a nonprofit organization, funded in part by donations from individuals. We believe that journalism is a public service that should be available to all Texans, and thousands of readers make tax-deductible donations to the Tribune because they share that value.

Today, our Spring Member Drive starts. This 10-day sprint is critical to fund the journalism that Texans depend on. To sustain this work, we need 500 readers to make a donation for the first time and become Texas Tribune members. A donation of any amount shows your support for trusted journalism for all Texans, but a monthly donation helps support our reporting year-round. Texans need truth. You can help us report it.

