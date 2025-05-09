Texas Democrats cancel planned vote to condemn Rep. Henry Cuellar

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, will not face a planned vote by Texas Democrats to condemn him, a party leader said.

The Texas Democratic Party will not vote on a resolution to condemn Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, for voting against the interests of the party and his federal charges, a member of the state party leadership said on Friday.

If the resolution had passed, Cuellar would have been barred from party resources and from party events – except events that he could not be legally blocked from attending.

The resolution is being pulled due to legal concerns with how to enforce a ban on Cuellar’s access to the party’s voter file, according to a member of Texas Democratic Party leadership.

Jen Ramos, the author of the resolution and a member of the State Democratic Executive Committee, is pulling the resolution.

"For the first time in recent memory, this was an effort to hold an elected official accountable, not only for the ways that they contradicted our values but also for their inappropriate actions and the way that they embarrassed us," Ramos said. "I think it's relevant to say that this resolution — while may not have been the outcome that I wanted — is still an effort to say that we are better than our conservative counterparts because we can actually hold ourselves to a better standard."

Cuellar faces a September federal trial on charges of bribery, money laundering and working on behalf of the Azebaijani government and a Mexican Bank. Cuellar has maintained his innocence.

The congressman has repeatedly voted with the Republican Party on major bills — including bills to restrict transgender athletes, toughen voter identification laws and require the government to detain undocumented immigrants accused of minor crimes.

“Congressman Henry Cuellar has a proven track record of disregarding the values of the Texas Democratic Party and the ethos that comes with being a Texas Democrat and often acting against the peace and dignity of the State of Texas,” the resolution read.

The resolution committee voted to move forward with the resolution on Monday, with only one disapproving vote. The executive committee was supposed to consider the resolution on May 12.

