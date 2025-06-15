Photos: “No Kings” protests across Texas

A protester holds a Texas flag in the air in downtown Austin after the "No Kings" demonstration at the Capitol ended on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Houston

Houston City Hall and protesters are reflected in Cristina Medina’s glasses during the "No Kings" demonstration on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Credit: Antranik Tavitian for The Texas Tribune

A protester carries the Mexican flag as people march up Walker Street in Houston during the "No Kings" protest at City Hall. Credit: Antranik Tavitian for The Texas Tribune

Protestors dance in a circle during the "No Kings protest at Houston City Hall. Credit: Antranik Tavitian for The Texas Tribune

McAllen

A "No Kings" protester in McAllen waves a combined U.S. and Mexican flag in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Credit: Ben Lowy for The Texas Tribune

"No Kings" protesters line a street in McAllen. Credit: Ben Lowy for The Texas Tribune

Protest signs piled up in the grass at the "No Kings" demonstration in McAllen. Credit: Ben Lowy for The Texas Tribune

San Antonio

A woman wearing a "Public Radio" T-shirt places her hand over her heart during the national anthem at the "No Kings" demonstration in San Antonio. Credit: Eric Vryn for The Texas Tribune

Hundreds of protesters march down Navarro Street in downtown San Antonio. Credit: Eric Vryn for The Texas Tribune

A protester raises a sign reading "NO KING #2025" while chanting as demonstrators march through the streets of downtown San Antonio. Credit: Eric Vryn for The Texas Tribune

Dallas

Thousands gather in downtown Dallas for the "No Kings" protest on Saturday. Credit: Maria Crane for The Texas Tribune

Thousands gather in front of Dallas City Hall to listen to speakers at the "No Kings" protest. Credit: Maria Crane for The Texas Tribune

People watch the "No Kings" protest from inside a downtown Dallas Starbucks. Credit: Maria Crane for The Texas Tribune

El Paso

Hundreds of people gather at the intersection of Edgemere and Airway in El Paso during the "No Kings" protest. Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune

Three generations of the Lepe family, ranging in age from 7 to 93, attend the "No Kings" protest in El Paso. From left: Jonah Lepe, Zoe Lepe, Margarita Lepe, Margo Lepe, and matriarch Maria Teresa, who uses a wheelchair. Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune

Thomas Arditti waves an American flag in the middle of Airway Blvd. during the "No Kings" protest in El Paso. Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune

Odessa

A protest organizer leads a chant during the "No Kings" demonstration in Odessa. Credit: Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

An Odessa Police Department officer, right, confronts a Trump supporter as she walks through a crowd of "No Kings" demonstrators after jaywalking through a busy intersection. Credit: Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

Santianna Chavez, a demonstrator representing the Navajo Nation, poses for a photo during the "No Kings" protest in Odessa. Credit: Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

Midland

Protesters gather in downtown Midland for the "No Kings" demonstration on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

A protest organizer leads a chant during the "No Kings" demonstration in downtown Midland. Credit: Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

Protesters engage with Trump supporters during the "No Kings" demonstration in downtown Midland. Credit: Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

Austin

Demonstrators gather at the south steps of the state Capitol in Austin during the "No Kings" protest on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Ronaldo Bolaños/The Texas Tribu

Austin Police officers in riot gear keep protesters away from the J.J. Pickle Federal Building after the "No Kings" demonstration wound down in Austin Saturday night. The building had been vandalized by demonstrators the previous Monday. Credit: Kaylee Greenlee for The Texas Tribune

A Texas state trooper looks on as thousands participate in a "No Kings" demonstration at the Capitol in Austin. Credit: Kaylee Greenlee for The Texas Tribune

