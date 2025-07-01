TribCast: A very unusual Supreme Court term

(Eli Hartman For The Texas Tribune, Eli Hartman For The Texas Tribune)

Recommended Videos

Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Oyez, oyez, the TribCast is officially called to order. Matthew and Eleanor are joined by Georgetown law professor (and Texas ex) Steve Vladeck to unpack the court’s major rulings at the end of the term. But, as Professor Vladeck reminds the gang, the fun doesn’t stop at the end of June anymore. He explains the many unresolved questions and cases still before the high court and foreshadows what we might see unfold in the coming weeks.

Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.

🎆 During our Independence Day Sale, save $30 on your TribFest ticket.* Tribune members, students and educators save even more! Act fast — Offer ends at midnight Friday, July 4.

*Discount does not apply to Executive or VIP tickets

TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.