More grocery store items recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: 7/29, 5:17 a.m.: More tuna salad items are being recalled from grocery store chains in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma for a possible Listeria contamination.

According to an updated press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb grocery stores are pulling certain items supplied by Reser’s Fine Food.

The new items were sold from July 23 to July 29, the release said.

Background

The Listeria monocytogenes contamination was found in the breadcrumbs of the tuna salad items sold from July 16 to July 19, an initial recall from the FDA said.

While no injuries or adverse reactions have been reported, the FDA advises owners of this product not to consume it.

If you have one, you can return the item to your local store for a full refund or throw it away.

The FDA is also recommending extra vigilance in sanitizing surfaces and containers that may have touched this recalled product.

This reduces the risk of cross-contamination, as Listeria monocytogenes can easily spread to other foods and even survive in refrigerated temperatures.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults or those with weakened immune systems.

The FDA said this can also lead to stillbirths and miscarriages among pregnant women.

Healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms such as severe headaches, fever, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Anyone concerned about an illness or injury should contact a healthcare provider, the FDA said.

While none of these grocery chains reside in the Alamo City, there are six Randalls in Austin.

