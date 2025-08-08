Texas identifies the 119 people killed in Hill Country floods

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Recommended Videos
Almost a month after the catastrophic Hill Country floods swept away local residents, out-of-towners and summer campers, Texas Rangers have released the names of the 119 people who lost their lives.
On July 4, heavy rain caused the Guadalupe River to rise 36 feet, hitting Kerr County in the Texas Hill Country the hardest.
People of all ages from all over Texas, from Midland to Beaumont, were on the list released by the Texas Rangers on Friday. The youngest victims were 1 year old; the oldest was 91.
Among the victims were a mother and daughter from Florida visiting their vacation home in Hunt, a family of three from California, and three people from Alabama.
“We are reminded once more of the lives forever changed by this tragedy. These names are not new to our community; they are our family, friends and neighbors, and they are forever engraved in our hearts,” Kerrville officials said in a statement.
Two people remain missing, according to state officials. Authorities did not identify them Friday.
These are the victims and where they were from:
- Carol Andrews, 65, from Athens
- Joyce Badon, 21, from Beaumont
- Mary Baker, 8, from Beaumont
- Linda Bason, 78, from San Antonio
- Anna Bellows, 8, from Houston
- Lila Bonner, 9, from Austin
- Robert Brake, 67, from Abilene
- Joni Brake, 66, from Abilene
- Elizabeth Bryan, 61, from San Antonio
- James Bryan, 62, from San Antonio
- John Burgess, 39, from Liberty
- Julia Burgess, 39, from Liberty
- James Burgess, 1, from Liberty
- John Burgess V, 5, from Liberty
- Ella Cahill, 21, from Beaumont
- Brian Carpenter, 36, from Austin
- Blake Carpenter, 3, from Austin
- Chloe Childress, 18, from Houston
- Martha Crawford, 61, from Houston
- Michelle Crossland, 50, from Midland
- Cody Crossland, 45, from Midland
- Molly Dewitt, 9, from Houston
- Lucy Dillon, 8, from Houston
- Ronald Duke, 80, from Hunt
- Richard Dunlap, 73, from Andrews
- Josephine Dunlap, 68, from Andrews
- Katheryn Eads, 52, from Cibolo
- Richard Eastland, 70, from Austin
- Steve Edwards, 72, from San Angelo
- Penny Ferguson, 76, from Odessa
- William Ferguson III, 82, from Odessa
- Katherine Ferruzzo, 19, from Houston
- Jayda Floyd, 22, from Odessa
- Miriam Frizzell, 72, from Abilene
- Ellen Getten, 9, from Houston
- Sally Graves, 91, from Ingram
- Hadley Hanna, 8, from University Park
- Blair Harber, 13, from Dallas
- William Harber, 76, from Dallas
- Charlene Harber, 74, from Dallas
- Brooke Harber, 11, from Dallas
- Josephine Hardin, 28, from Weston, Fla.
- Alyson Hardin, 64, from Weston, Fla.
- Aidan Heartfield, 22, from Beaumont
- Deana Hillock, 57, from San Antonio
- Virginia Hollis, 8, from Bellville
- Charlotte Huff, 55, from Kerrville
- Janie Hunt, 9, from Dallas
- William Huston, 61, from Sherman
- Al Iorio, 66, from San Antonio
- Mary Kate Jacobe, 8, from Houston
- Madelyn Jeffrey, 11, from San Antonio
- Penelope Jeffrey, 70, from San Antonio
- Emlyn Jeffrey, 70, from San Antonio
- Robert Kamin, 50, from Humble
- Melissa Kamin, 45, from Humble
- Dee Ann Knetsch, 66, from Canyon Lake
- Gary Knetsch, 60, from Canyon Lake
- Lainey Landry, 9, from Houston
- Rebecca Lawrence, 8, from Dallas
- Hanna Lawrence, 8, from Dallas
- Kellyanne Lytal, 8, from San Antonio
- Tianna Mabey, 66, from Ovilla
- Claire Manchaca, 21, from Conroe
- Sarah Marsh, 8, from Birmingham, Alabama
- Bailey Martin, 23, from Odessa
- Amanda Martin, 44, from Odessa
- Robert Martin, 46, from Odessa
- Linnie McCown, 8, from Austin
- Blakely McCrory, 8, from Bellaire
- Clayton Meadows, 29, from Hamilton
- Harley Moeller, 6, from New Braunfels
- Megan Moeller, 33, from New Braunfels
- Jake Moeller, 38, from New Braunfels
- Virginia Naylor, 8, from Dallas
- Jose Olvera, 70, from Hunt
- Alicia Olvera, 67, from Hunt
- Richard Pagard, 71, from Kerrville
- Clay Parisher, 1, from Austin
- Eloise Peck, 8, from Dallas
- Bradley Perry, 49, from League City
- Abby Pohl, 8, from Austin
- Cynthie Ragsdale, 68, from Hunt
- Joel Ramos, 43, from Midland
- Tasha Ramos, 48, from Midland
- Kyndall Ramos, 17, from Midland
- Tanya Ramsey, 46, from Lewisville
- Carlos Romero, 1, from Kerrville
- Leonardo Romero, 42, from Kerrville
- James Rushing, 64, from Sulphur Springs
- Cynthia Rushing, 53, from Sulphur Springs
- Julian Ryan, 27, from Ingram
- Ileana Santana, 66, from Mobile, Ala.
- Mila Santana, 5, from Wichita Falls
- Camille Santana, 38, from Wichita Falls
- Eddie Santana Negron Sr., 69, from Mobile, Ala.
- Mollie Schaffer, 76, from Houston
- Shon Scott, 53, from Andrews
- Margaret, Sheedy, 8, from Houston
- Alvaro Miranda Sigala, 69, from San Antonio
- Renee Smajstrla, 8, from Ingram
- Michael Smith, 67, from Dripping Springs
- Pamela Smith, 64, from Dripping Springs
- Mary Stevens, 8, from Austin
- Greta Toranzo, 10, from Houston
- Natalia Venzor, 24, from Kerrville
- Roy Walker, 63, from Hunt
- Mark Walker, 51, from Kentfield, Calif.
- John Walker, 14, from Kentfield, Calif.
- Sara Walker, 50, from Kentfield, Calif.
- Jeffrey Wilson, 55, from Coldspring
- Amber Wilson, 45, from Coldspring
- Shiloh Wilson, 12, from Coldspring
- Reece Zunker, 36, from Kerrville
- Holland Zunker, 3, from Kerrville
- Lyle Zunker, 7, from Kerrville
- Paula Zunker, 35, from Kerrville
- Jeffrey Ramsey, 63, from Lewisville
- Cecilia Steward, 8, from Austin
Shape the future of Texas at the 15th annual Texas Tribune Festival, happening Nov. 13–15 in downtown Austin! We bring together Texas’ most inspiring thinkers, leaders and innovators to discuss the issues that matter to you. Get tickets now and join us this November.
TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.