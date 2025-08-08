Texas identifies the 119 people killed in Hill Country floods

(Eli Hartman For The Texas Tribune, Eli Hartman For The Texas Tribune)

People gather at a memorial for the victims of the July Fourth floods in the Texas Hill Country during a vigil on July 11, 2025, in Kerrville. Authorities released Friday the names of the 119 people who died during the floods.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Recommended Videos

Almost a month after the catastrophic Hill Country floods swept away local residents, out-of-towners and summer campers, Texas Rangers have released the names of the 119 people who lost their lives.

On July 4, heavy rain caused the Guadalupe River to rise 36 feet, hitting Kerr County in the Texas Hill Country the hardest.

People of all ages from all over Texas, from Midland to Beaumont, were on the list released by the Texas Rangers on Friday. The youngest victims were 1 year old; the oldest was 91.

Among the victims were a mother and daughter from Florida visiting their vacation home in Hunt, a family of three from California, and three people from Alabama.

“We are reminded once more of the lives forever changed by this tragedy. These names are not new to our community; they are our family, friends and neighbors, and they are forever engraved in our hearts,” Kerrville officials said in a statement.

Two people remain missing, according to state officials. Authorities did not identify them Friday.

These are the victims and where they were from:

Carol Andrews, 65, from Athens

Joyce Badon, 21, from Beaumont

Mary Baker, 8, from Beaumont

Linda Bason, 78, from San Antonio

Anna Bellows, 8, from Houston

Lila Bonner, 9, from Austin

Robert Brake, 67, from Abilene

Joni Brake, 66, from Abilene

Elizabeth Bryan, 61, from San Antonio

James Bryan, 62, from San Antonio

John Burgess, 39, from Liberty

Julia Burgess, 39, from Liberty

James Burgess, 1, from Liberty

John Burgess V, 5, from Liberty

Ella Cahill, 21, from Beaumont

Brian Carpenter, 36, from Austin

Blake Carpenter, 3, from Austin

Chloe Childress, 18, from Houston

Martha Crawford, 61, from Houston

Michelle Crossland, 50, from Midland

Cody Crossland, 45, from Midland

Molly Dewitt, 9, from Houston

Lucy Dillon, 8, from Houston

Ronald Duke, 80, from Hunt

Richard Dunlap, 73, from Andrews

Josephine Dunlap, 68, from Andrews

Katheryn Eads, 52, from Cibolo

Richard Eastland, 70, from Austin

Steve Edwards, 72, from San Angelo

Penny Ferguson, 76, from Odessa

William Ferguson III, 82, from Odessa

Katherine Ferruzzo, 19, from Houston

Jayda Floyd, 22, from Odessa

Miriam Frizzell, 72, from Abilene

Ellen Getten, 9, from Houston

Sally Graves, 91, from Ingram

Hadley Hanna, 8, from University Park

Blair Harber, 13, from Dallas

William Harber, 76, from Dallas

Charlene Harber, 74, from Dallas

Brooke Harber, 11, from Dallas

Josephine Hardin, 28, from Weston, Fla.

Alyson Hardin, 64, from Weston, Fla.

Aidan Heartfield, 22, from Beaumont

Deana Hillock, 57, from San Antonio

Virginia Hollis, 8, from Bellville

Charlotte Huff, 55, from Kerrville

Janie Hunt, 9, from Dallas

William Huston, 61, from Sherman

Al Iorio, 66, from San Antonio

Mary Kate Jacobe, 8, from Houston

Madelyn Jeffrey, 11, from San Antonio

Penelope Jeffrey, 70, from San Antonio

Emlyn Jeffrey, 70, from San Antonio

Robert Kamin, 50, from Humble

Melissa Kamin, 45, from Humble

Dee Ann Knetsch, 66, from Canyon Lake

Gary Knetsch, 60, from Canyon Lake

Lainey Landry, 9, from Houston

Rebecca Lawrence, 8, from Dallas

Hanna Lawrence, 8, from Dallas

Kellyanne Lytal, 8, from San Antonio

Tianna Mabey, 66, from Ovilla

Claire Manchaca, 21, from Conroe

Sarah Marsh, 8, from Birmingham, Alabama

Bailey Martin, 23, from Odessa

Amanda Martin, 44, from Odessa

Robert Martin, 46, from Odessa

Linnie McCown, 8, from Austin

Blakely McCrory, 8, from Bellaire

Clayton Meadows, 29, from Hamilton

Harley Moeller, 6, from New Braunfels

Megan Moeller, 33, from New Braunfels

Jake Moeller, 38, from New Braunfels

Virginia Naylor, 8, from Dallas

Jose Olvera, 70, from Hunt

Alicia Olvera, 67, from Hunt

Richard Pagard, 71, from Kerrville

Clay Parisher, 1, from Austin

Eloise Peck, 8, from Dallas

Bradley Perry, 49, from League City

Abby Pohl, 8, from Austin

Cynthie Ragsdale, 68, from Hunt

Joel Ramos, 43, from Midland

Tasha Ramos, 48, from Midland

Kyndall Ramos, 17, from Midland

Tanya Ramsey, 46, from Lewisville

Carlos Romero, 1, from Kerrville

Leonardo Romero, 42, from Kerrville

James Rushing, 64, from Sulphur Springs

Cynthia Rushing, 53, from Sulphur Springs

Julian Ryan, 27, from Ingram

Ileana Santana, 66, from Mobile, Ala.

Mila Santana, 5, from Wichita Falls

Camille Santana, 38, from Wichita Falls

Eddie Santana Negron Sr., 69, from Mobile, Ala.

Mollie Schaffer, 76, from Houston

Shon Scott, 53, from Andrews

Margaret, Sheedy, 8, from Houston

Alvaro Miranda Sigala, 69, from San Antonio

Renee Smajstrla, 8, from Ingram

Michael Smith, 67, from Dripping Springs

Pamela Smith, 64, from Dripping Springs

Mary Stevens, 8, from Austin

Greta Toranzo, 10, from Houston

Natalia Venzor, 24, from Kerrville

Roy Walker, 63, from Hunt

Mark Walker, 51, from Kentfield, Calif.

John Walker, 14, from Kentfield, Calif.

Sara Walker, 50, from Kentfield, Calif.

Jeffrey Wilson, 55, from Coldspring

Amber Wilson, 45, from Coldspring

Shiloh Wilson, 12, from Coldspring

Reece Zunker, 36, from Kerrville

Holland Zunker, 3, from Kerrville

Lyle Zunker, 7, from Kerrville

Paula Zunker, 35, from Kerrville

Jeffrey Ramsey, 63, from Lewisville

Cecilia Steward, 8, from Austin

Shape the future of Texas at the 15th annual Texas Tribune Festival, happening Nov. 13–15 in downtown Austin! We bring together Texas’ most inspiring thinkers, leaders and innovators to discuss the issues that matter to you. Get tickets now and join us this November.

TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.