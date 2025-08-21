Republican Stan Lambert of Abilene won’t seek reelection to Texas House

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

State Rep. Stan Lambert, an Abilene Republican who survived a contested primary last year supercharged by two of the state’s most powerful GOP leaders with whom he disagreed on a pair of issues, said Thursday that he will not seek reelection after his current term ends.

Lambert was first elected to the Texas House in 2016 to represent a district in West Texas anchored by Abilene, where he was born and raised. In a statement announcing his retirement, he called serving in the Legislature “one of the greatest honors of my life.”

“I've worked each day to serve with integrity, listen closely to the voices of my constituents, and champion the values and priorities that matter most to the Big Country,” Lambert said. “I've fought to strengthen public education, protect our water resources, invest in rural infrastructure, and ensure Texas remains a place where families can build a strong future. I'm proud of what we've accomplished — together.”

Lambert returned to the state House for this year’s legislative session against big opposition. He drew the ire of Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton because of two votes in 2023: One against taxpayer-funded private school vouchers, a top priority of the governor, and another to impeach Paxton, the state’s top civil lawyer who was accused of bribery and corruption but ultimately acquitted.

Even President Donald Trump, who had supported Lambert, weighed in during his last primary by encouraging voters to not vote for him.

But Lambert remained unfazed and emerged victorious, unlike more than a dozen other GOP members who also were in the doghouse of the party’s standard-bearers over the same issues.

The announcement of his retirement is the latest to scramble the makeup of the Legislature following this year’s regular session.

Earlier this week, Rep. Ray Lopez, D-San Antonio, said he will not seek reelection.

Reps. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, and Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, also previously announced they would not return to the House. In the upper chamber, Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, has also announced his retirement at the end of his term — and Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, launched a campaign to try to succeed Nichols. Also retiring is state Sen. Brian Birdwell, a Granbury Republican who’s represented parts of Central and North Texas since 2010.

