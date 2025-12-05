Watch: Virtual one-on-one interview with Vicente Fox for Texas Tribune Festival

Recommended Videos

Unable to join us in Austin at this year’s Texas Tribune Festival, former Mexican president Vicente Fox sat down with The Texas Tribune’s Rio Grande Valley reporter, Berenice Garcia, for a wide-ranging virtual interview.



During the conversation, Fox reflects on the relationship between Mexico and the United States, past and present, including his friendship and work with then-President George W. Bush on a tentative bilateral agreement on immigration policies and programs. The agreement was tabled following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.



This Texas Tribune Festival conversation was recorded on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

