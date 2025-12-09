Glenn Hamer resigns as CEO of Texas Association of Business weeks after sexual assault allegations

Glenn Hamer on Tuesday resigned as president and CEO of the Texas Association of Business, one of the state’s most influential business groups, two weeks after he was sued over allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

His resignation was announced by TAB Chair Bill Jones, who added that Megan Mauro, who previously served as the group’s vice president and chief of staff, would continue serving as interim CEO. Hamer was put on administrative leave after the lawsuit was filed while TAB conducted a “full internal investigation.”

In November, a woman, identified as “Jane Doe” in her court filing in Travis County, accused Hamer of sexually harassing and assaulting her before retaliating against her using his position at TAB.

The woman was described by her attorney, Tony Buzbee, as the founder and executive director of Texas Venture Alliance, an advocacy group for startups and entrepreneurs. Hamer also served as chair of the Texas Venture Alliance.

The lawsuit named the Texas Association of Business as a co-defendant, arguing that the group was “vicariously liable” for Hamer’s actions. TAB is one of Texas’ most powerful business groups and regularly lobbies members of the Legislature on numerous business issues.

The woman is seeking more than $10 million in damages.

In her lawsuit, the woman alleged that Hamer “groomed” her beginning in 2022, before sexually assaulting and harassing her multiple times. Hamer is accused of making at least three unsuccessful sexual advances on the woman throughout 2025, including in May by trying to remove her pants and “mount her.”

When the woman rejected his advances, the lawsuit alleged, Hamer launched a “smear campaign and actively tried to damage Doe’s reputation, credibility and professional relationships.”

“His message was clear; his intentions straightforward,” the lawsuit alleges. “If Doe would not give him what he wanted personally, he would use his status to make sure Doe did not advance professionally.”

Disclosure: Texas Association of Business has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.