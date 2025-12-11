Texas Education Agency taking over Lake Worth, Connally and Beaumont school districts No description found
The Texas Education Agency is replacing the elected school boards of the Beaumont, Connally and Lake Worth school districts, Education Commissioner Mike Morath announced Thursday.
The takeovers add to the growing list of districts subject to state interventions, which also includes two of the state’s largest: Fort Worth and Houston. The Fort Worth school board has said it plans to appeal the commissioner’s decision, which was
announced in October. This is a developing story; check back for details.
2025 Texas Tribune
