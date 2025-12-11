Skip to main content
Texas

Texas Education Agency taking over Lake Worth, Connally and Beaumont school districts

Texas Tribune

Jaden Edison

The Texas Education Agency is replacing the elected school boards of the Beaumont, Connally and Lake Worth school districts, Education Commissioner Mike Morath announced Thursday. 

The takeovers add to the growing list of districts subject to state interventions, which also includes two of the state’s largest: Fort Worth and Houston. The Fort Worth school board has said it plans to appeal the commissioner’s decision, which was announced in October. 

This is a developing story; check back for details. 

