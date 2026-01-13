Were your Texas college courses reviewed or changed this semester? Tell us.

After a high-profile controversy at Texas A&M University over classroom discussions on gender identity, public universities across the state began reviewing courses and content tied to race, gender, sexual orientation and gender identity. In the months that followed, the Texas A&M and Texas Tech university systems adopted new policies restricting or closely regulating how those topics can be taught, particularly in introductory and required courses.

With some course changes taking place only days before the current semester began, The Texas Tribune is asking students and instructors to share revisions, delays or removals in courses and content, including how decisions were communicated and how those changes affected teaching, learning and students’ academic progress.

We will not publish your name or any materials you share without speaking with you first and getting your permission.

