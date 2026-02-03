Introducing the Tribune’s spring fellows

The Texas Tribune welcomes a select group of college students to its fellowship program this spring.

Our fellowships offer a unique opportunity for students to put into practice what they learn in the classroom while tackling the industry’s real-world challenges. And their fresh perspectives help the Tribune continue to innovate in the digital journalism space.

“The Texas Tribune stands out because of its focus on news accessibility and commitment to open government,” said Apurva Mahajan, a data visualization fellow and a senior studying journalism and political science at the University of Maryland.

“The fact that The Tribune is also one of the few newsrooms to focus on news apps is exciting to me, because it shows the newsroom is digital-first and has a commitment to meeting readers where they are at, which are values I want my work to embody,” Mahajan said. “I’m passionate about using data and graphics to make news accessible. This can look like creating news applications or searchable databases where readers can find themselves in a story, or distilling complicated information into a graphic that would otherwise require multiple paragraphs to communicate. I also want to use programming to make reporters’ lives easier, particularly by building newsroom tools.”

The Tribune offers paid fellowships for college students whose efforts make impactful contributions across the organization. These students support our signature events, including the Texas Tribune Festival, and provide in-depth coverage of key issues, such as the legislative session, elections, education and the environment.

And they work side-by-side with our award-winning staff to envision the future of journalism.

“There’s no denying that threats to journalism — artificial intelligence, increasing distrust in the media, algorithms fueling echo chambers, shortened attention spans — exist,” said Riddhi Bora, an audience engagement fellow and junior studying journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.

“These challenges don’t deter me because, as cliché as it may sound, journalism changes lives. … It’s cheesy, but knowing how much power journalism has to make the world a better place keeps me motivated to pursue a career in this industry, no matter how many challenges doing so involves.”

Engineering Fellow Emily Chen, a master’s student studying computer science at the University of Michigan, said she’s motivated by projects that serve her community. And she’s eager to explore how AI can strengthen and support newsrooms.

“I learned firsthand how transformative knowledge can be,” Chen said. “So it is crucial that in my work, I create technology that spreads awareness and accurate information no matter the scale of my impact.”

Video Engagement Fellow Kimberly Olivas, a senior pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in psychology and sociology at Texas State University, said she’s eager to help the Tribune reach new audiences.

“As a bilingual multimedia journalist, I’ve found joy in helping people share their experiences through video, audio and writing,” Olivas said. “I hope to continue creating meaningful, inclusive storytelling that reminds audiences that journalism isn’t just about information, but about connection.”

Our fellowships are valuable learning experiences, providing part-time work during the spring and fall semesters and full-time positions over the summer break. Tribune fellowships are for those seeking experience in the following fields: audience engagement, data visuals, engineering, events, marketing and communications, nonprofit development, photography, product, graphic design and reporting.

Learn more about the Tribune’s fellowship program and explore the impressive work of our current fellows here.

The Tribune’s fellowship program is possible thanks to the generous support of our donors. We extend our sincere gratitude to organizations like the Dallas Press Club Foundation and Sid W. Richardson Foundation and individuals, including Martin Taylor and Cheryl and Jim George, whose contributions have established named fellowships and significantly expanded opportunities for aspiring journalists.

“I want to work at The Texas Tribune because its mission to provide factual journalism that informs and empowers Texans reflects why I believe in storytelling,” Olivas said. “Growing up between Texas and Peru, I saw how access to credible information can shape communities and create understanding. The Tribune’s commitment to accessibility, innovation and transparency in news deeply inspires me.”

Welcome the Tribune’s 2026 spring fellows:

Fernando Alvarez Gonzalez is a graphic designer based in Austin. He is a third-year government and international relations & global studies student at the University of Texas at Austin, where he also studies design, French and film production. He grew up in Dallas and speaks Spanish and French. Fernando hosts a hip-hop show on KVRX 91.7 FM, UT’s student-run radio station, where he also serves as graphics director. On campus, he is involved with the university’s satire newspaper, the Texas Travesty, and loves skateboarding at Austin’s House Park.

Riddhi Bora is an Austin-based audience engagement fellow. She is a junior studying journalism at the University of Texas at Austin and a participant in the Moody College of Communication honors program. She also writes articles for the newsroom of UT’s Texas Global, which supports a community of international students and scholars. Previously, Riddhi served as a Daily Texan life and arts reporter and editor and Shift Press News freelance reporter. She has also interned for Texas Tasty and Tribeza Magazine. Riddhi speaks Assamese, and in her free time, enjoys reading, personal narrative writing, watching movies, dancing and exploring Austin.

Olivia Borgula is a Washington, D.C.-based reporting fellow covering the Texas congressional delegation from Capitol Hill. Olivia is a senior at the University of Maryland pursuing dual degrees in journalism and information science. She serves as managing editor of the student newspaper, The Diamondback, and has interned with the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism, Advertising Specialty Institute, Baltimore magazine and Montgomery Community Media. Olivia is originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Zahiyah Carter is a Dallas Press Club Foundation reporting fellow and senior at Paul Quinn College, a private historically Black Methodist college in Dallas. She is majoring in communications, and her previous internships include the Dallas Weekly, Courier Texas and a prior stint as a Tribune events fellow. She is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee. If she’s not writing in her spare time, you can find her reading and listening to music.

Emily Chen is an engineering fellow. She is a master’s student studying computer science at the University of Michigan and was previously managing online editor and web developer at The Michigan Daily, the university’s student newspaper. Before joining the Tribune, Emily developed cell imaging and analysis software during her internship at Sartorius and was a software engineering intern at the university’s Information and Technology Services. She grew up in Troy, Michigan, and speaks Mandarin. In her free time, she loves reading, playing guitar and chilling out with her black cat, Chippy.

Aidan Johnstone is an Austin-based reporting fellow. Born and raised in Plantation, Florida, he’s a senior at Northwestern University, majoring in journalism and political science. He worked for CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, covering international affairs, and CNN International’s First Move, covering international business. His business policy reporting on Capitol Hill was featured in Tech Policy Press and United Press International. He also contributed to several ProPublica investigations, primarily related to the FDA’s oversight of drug manufacturers and medical technology. In his free time, he enjoys reading, solving crosswords and attending live music events.

Grace Lehrmann is a marketing and communications fellow and a senior at Texas State University, majoring in public relations and minoring in media studies. Grace has worked as a communications intern in the Texas Senate, running social media accounts and creating biweekly newsletters.

Apurva Mahajan is a data visualization fellow and a senior studying journalism and political science at the University of Maryland. He was editor-in-chief of the campus newspaper, The Diamondback, and is now the publication’s data editor. He is also a data journalist at the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism. Apurva previously worked at The Detroit News, The Frederick News-Post and Aviation Week.

Kimberly Olivas is a video engagement fellow based in San Marcos, where she is a senior pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in psychology and sociology at Texas State University. Her reporting has been published in the San Marcos Daily Record, and she has freelanced for Eater Austin. Kimberly works in digital media and audio production at Texas State. When she’s not editing or reporting, she enjoys playing Dungeons & Dragons and creating characters.