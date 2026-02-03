Texas Supreme Court primaries: Who is running and what to know

Editor’s note: To help readers learn more about primary candidates, The Texas Tribune is sharing background information on top candidates. In particularly crowded races, we focused on candidates with political experience or demonstrably competitive campaigns, using benchmarks such as fundraising, endorsements and online presence. For a full list of candidates, view our primary ballot page. For more information on the primaries and the voting process, check out our guides and news coverage here.

About the elected seat: The Texas Supreme Court is the state’s highest civil court, the final arbiter of major issues of state law. Justices are elected to six-year terms in partisan elections, but if they step down before their term expires — as is often the case — the governor appoints their successor. Gov. Greg Abbott, a former member of the court, has appointed seven of the nine current justices. All of the current justices are Republicans; there has not been a Democrat elected to the bench since the 1990s.

What’s at stake: The Texas Supreme Court interprets the state Constitution to decide issues of major importance, like whether state laws can remain in effect or if elected leaders are overstepping their roles. It decides which cases to review, and its rulings are final, giving the nine justices huge influence over the laws of Texas. In recent years, the Supreme Court has upheld Texas’ bans on abortion and gender-affirming care for minors; weighed in on pandemic protocols for elections and evictions; and delayed the execution of Robert Roberson, a death row inmate accused of killing his 2-year-old daughter. Several very important cases are before the court right now, including the question of whether Democrats who left the state to protest redistricting can be removed from office. Four of the nine spots on the court are on the ballot this year, including the chief justice position. All Republican incumbents face no primary challengers. In the Democratic primary, there are only multiple candidates in the Place 1 and Place 7 elections.

Place 1, Chief Justice

Texas Courts Campaign site Jimmy Blacklock Republican 💰 Campaign finance: $565,473 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC, the state’s leading advocacy group for limiting businesses’ legal liability

Vinson & Elkins Texas PAC, associated with the major Houston law firm

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP Texas Committee, associated with the global law firm

Experience:

Chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court since January 2025

Appointed to the Texas Supreme Court by Abbott in January 2018

Served as Abbott’s general counsel from 2015 to 2018, and worked under him at the Texas Attorney General’s Office from 2009 to 2015

Clerked for Judge Jerry Smith on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Graduate of Yale Law School

Political ideology:

Blacklock is a Republican who touts his strict adherence to the plain text of the Constitution, a judicial philosophy known as “originalism” adopted by the conservative legal movement. Before he became a judge, he oversaw legal challenges to the Affordable Care Act, defended Texas’ abortion laws and fought against benefits for same-sex couples, among a slew of other cases.

In the news:

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Anti-abortion groups Texas Alliance for Life and Texas Right to Life

Texas Civil Justice League, a group focused on electing judges who support restricting lawsuits against businesses

How to contact or learn more:

contact@jimmyblacklock.com

Blacklock has no Republican opponents.

Campaign photo Campaign site Cory Carlyle Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: $3,717 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Paul Wingo, Dallas attorney

Charles Brady, Arlington attorney

Thomas Lester, Washington, D.C. attorney

Experience:

Partner at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons in Dallas

Served as a justice on Texas’ 5th Court of Appeals from 2019 to 2025

Commissioner on the Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health

Assistant attorney general in the Office of the Attorney General for Washington, D.C.

Assistant district attorney at the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office

Graduate of the University of Houston Law Center

Political ideology:

Carlyle is running as a Democrat who says his judicial philosophy is to faithfully interpret laws and follow precedent.

In the news:

Endorsements:

Preston Hollow Democrats, a Dallas neighborhood group

Campaign photo Campaign site Maggie Ellis Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: $21,392 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Blue Victory Communications, a political consulting firm, in-kind video production donation

Madeleine Connor, controversial former Travis County district judge

Carlos Salinas, Austin family attorney

Experience:

Justice on Texas’ 3rd Court of Appeals since January 2025

Previously worked in private practice with a focus on juvenile and family law

Former assistant district attorney at the Travis County District Attorney’s Office

Former administrative law judge

Former public school teacher and foster mom

Political ideology:

Ellis is a Democrat who is running on a platform of removing politics from the judiciary and expanding access to justice. She has said she decided to run for the seat after the Texas Supreme Court issued guidance saying judges did not have to perform same-sex marriages, a decision she called “an attack on our community and our Constitution.”

In the news:

Endorsements:

AFL-CIO

Coalition for Democratic Allies, a Central Texas organizing group

Austin Young Democrats

Bexar County Young Democrats

Liberal Austin Democrats

NxNW Democrats, an Austin-based group

Stonewall Democrats of Austin

The Caucus, a Houston LGBTQ+ political advocacy group

Place 2

Texas Courts Campaign site James Sullivan Republican 💰 Campaign finance: $354,765 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC, the state’s leading advocacy group for limiting businesses’ legal liability

Vinson & Elkins Texas PAC, associated with the major Houston law firm

Valero Energy Corporation PAC, associated with the oil and gas corporation

Experience:

Appointed by Abbott to the Texas Supreme Court in January 2025

Served as Abbott’s general counsel and deputy general counsel

Served as assistant solicitor general when Abbott was attorney general

Clerked for Judge Thomas B. Griffith on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit

Graduate of Harvard Law School

Political ideology:

Sullivan is a conservative Republican who has said he will “run through a wall for the rule of law” and promises “bold, relentless, conservative judging.”

In the news:

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Alliance for Life, an anti-abortion group

Texas Civil Justice League, a group focused on electing judges who support restricting lawsuits against businesses

Sullivan has no Republican opponents.

Campaign site Chari Kelly Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: $74,328 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Susan Miller, retired Austin attorney

Debra Shivers, business manager at Jones Family Farm

Experience:

Served on Texas’ 3rd Court of Appeals since 2019

Former felony prosecutor for the Travis and Comal County district attorney’s offices

Former assistant attorney general in the Civil Medicaid Fraud unit at the Texas Office of the Attorney General

Former staff attorney for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

An Army veteran, Kelly was a paratrooper and captain in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps where she worked as a defense attorney at Fort Hood and Joint Base San Antonio

Political ideology:

Kelly is a Democrat who says she is a “committed defender of the Constitution.”

In the news:

Endorsements:

AFL-CIO

Austin Young Democrats

Bay Area Democratic Movement

Liberal Austin Democrats

University Democrats

Kelly has no Democratic opponents.

Place 7

Texas Courts Campaign site Kyle Hawkins Republican, incumbent 💰 Campaign finance: $231,002 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC, the state’s leading advocacy group for limiting businesses’ legal liability

Vinson & Elkins Texas PAC, associated with the major Houston law firm

Scott Keller and Steven Lehotsky, founders and partners at Lehotsky Keller, Hawkins’ former employer

Experience:

The newest Supreme Court justice, Hawkins was appointed by Abbott in October 2025

Served on the transition team for the Trump Department of Justice as counselor to the U.S. solicitor general

Attorney in private practice at Lehotsky Keller and Gibson Dunn

Served as Texas solicitor general from 2018 to 2021, and assistant solicitor general from 2017 to 2018

Law clerk to Judge Edith Jones on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Justice Samuel Alito on the U.S. Supreme Court

Political ideology:

Hawkins is a conservative Republican who, as an attorney, has litigated major cases against the Affordable Care Act and Planned Parenthood, and testified to Congress about constitutional issues with the Voting Rights Act.

In the news:

Former Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins joins high court

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Civil Justice League, a group focused on electing judges who support restricting lawsuits against businesses

Hawkins has no Republican opponents.

Ballotpedia Gordon Goodman Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: $1,004 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Goodman loaned his campaign $6,096

Experience:

Justice on Texas’ 1st Court of Appeals in Houston from 2019 to 2024

Political ideology:

Goodman is running as a Democrat.

In the news:

Endorsements:

University Democrats

How to contact or learn more:

Goodman does not have a campaign website.

Campaign photo Campaign site Kristen Hawkins Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: $309,660 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Kurt Arnold and Jason Itkin, partners at Houston-based Arnold & Itkin, a law firm that is working to elect candidates who oppose tort reform measures

Mike Lowenberg, Houston attorney

Kherker Garcia, a Houston personal injury law firm

Sean Roberts and the Roberts Markland personal injury law firm

Experience:

Judge of the 11th District Court in Houston since 2017, where she led the court’s response to COVID-19 and has been appointed to oversee two multidistrict litigation proceedings, including the Astroworld lawsuits

Previously ran her own private practice focused on Social Security disability claims

Served as tax master, presiding over cases involving delinquent property taxes, for a swath of Harris County for five years

Political ideology:

Hawkins, a Democrat, is running on her experience as a trial court judge. She said the high court could benefit from the perspectives of district judges, who are often tasked with implementing Supreme Court rulings and see their effects on parties, lawyers and judges. Hawkins is a strong believer in access to jury trials, and said appellate courts should be cautious in overturning jury verdicts.

In the news:

Endorsements:

Bexar County Young Democrats

Liberal Austin Democrats

The Caucus, a Houston LGBTQ political group

Place 8

Texas Courts Campaign site Brett Busby Republican 💰 Campaign finance: $890,743 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC, the state’s leading advocacy group for limiting businesses’ legal liability

Vinson & Elkins Texas PAC, associated with the major Houston law firm

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP Texas Committee, associated with the global law firm

Experience:

Appointed by Abbott to the Supreme Court in 2019

Former justice on Texas’ 14th Court of Appeals in Houston from 2012 to 2018

Former appellate attorney in private practice

Clerked for Judge Gerald B. Tjoflat of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Justice John Paul Stevens of the U.S. Supreme Court

Political ideology:

Busby is a Republican who, before becoming a judge, worked with conservative groups like the Federalist Society, the Alliance Defending Freedom and First Liberty. Since joining the court, he has advocated for expanding access to legal services and civic education.

In the news:

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Civil Justice League, a group focused on electing judges who support restricting lawsuits against businesses

Texas Alliance for Life, an anti-abortion group

Busby has no Republican opponents.

Gisela Triana Texas Courts Campaign site Gisela Triana Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: $123,622 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Triana has not raised any money this cycle but carried over funds in her campaign account from a previous run.

Experience:

Justice on Texas’ 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin since 2019

Previously served as judge of the 200th District Court, taking office in 2005

Justice of the peace and county court-at-law judge from 1994 to 2004

Political ideology:

Triana is running as a Democrat. When she ran for the same seat in 2020, Triana said the all-Republican makeup of the court made it overly “result-oriented and beholden to special interests,” and criticized their rulings allowing evictions and debt collections to resume during COVID-19.

In the news:

Endorsements:

Liberal Austin Democrats

University Democrats

Triana has no Democratic opponents.

