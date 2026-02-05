Lecturer no longer teaching at Texas State University after expletive-filled message goes public

A Texas State University lecturer is no longer teaching at the university after a doctor publicly shared an expletive-filled Facebook message in which an account with his name and picture told her he hoped she would be deported.

The doctor said she received the message via Facebook Messenger and posted screenshots publicly earlier this week, drawing widespread attention online. Texas State University confirmed on Thursday that the lecturer, Bret Bryon, is no longer teaching at the university as of Wednesday, but declined to say whether his departure was related, stating it does not discuss personnel matters.

Recommended Videos

Dr. Dhivya Srinivasa, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon and the CEO and founder of the Institute for Advanced Breast Reconstruction, first shared the screenshots Tuesday evening on Facebook and reposted them Wednesday, tagging Texas State University. The university’s official account replied in the comments that it was “looking into the matter” and would “take appropriate action based on findings.”

In an interview with The Texas Tribune, Srinivasa said she has posted political commentary and lifestyle and health matters on social media but had not previously interacted with Bryon. She said the fact that it came from an account with a name and photo, rather than an anonymous profile, prompted her to look up information about him and share the message.

She said she was satisfied with Texas State’s response to the message, which derided her as a “leftist” and a “whore” and included other expletives and pejoratives. She sees the message as part of a broader climate in which social media and political rhetoric have emboldened people to make comments they might not otherwise say.

“This guy was an educator, and it shouldn’t come as a shock that people like this work among us and teach the next generation,” she said. “We should be holding people accountable.”

Bryon did not respond to a request for comment.

Bryon was listed on Texas State University’s website until Thursday as a lecturer and program faculty member in the Department of Organization, Workforce and Leadership Studies in the College of Applied Arts. It’s not clear how long he worked there.

Bryon also holds a Texas educator certificate in mathematics, physical science and engineering for grades 6-12, according to state records.

Texas State has taken a more public approach in at least one past case involving faculty speech made outside the classroom. In September, Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse announced the firing of history professor Thomas Alter for remarks he made at an off-campus socialist conference. The remarks were clipped and circulated on social media, and Alter sued the university, alleging his First Amendment rights were violated.

The Texas Tribune partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.