We’ve leveled up our voter guides to help Texans make informed decisions

Even for the most politically engaged Texan, the March primary will offer an overwhelming amount of information to process and decisions to make.

Two hotly competitive primaries for U.S. Senate. Every congressional seat in the state — all with new boundaries after a round of redistricting last year. All of the Texas House. Half the Texas Senate. Every statewide elected position is up for grabs, with some that wide open for the first time in over a decade, like the office of the attorney general and the comptroller, where the current office holders aren’t running for reelection.

Recommended Videos

And in a primary election — when voters are choosing between candidates of the same party who often largely agree on the broader party platforms — how do you decide who to support? And what is a comptroller anyway?

Whatever your political fluency, The Texas Tribune has you covered for these primary elections.

This year, we’re arming Texas voters with a variety of guides to help demystify the process, the candidates and the offices. All of this new information is available to every Texan, and not behind a paywall. We believe everyone in our state should have access to trusted information before they vote. We want to help Texans vote with confidence.

For every statewide office that’s on the ballot, we have a guide to help you quickly understand the responsibilities of the officeholder, and the top candidates in the Republican and Democratic primaries. You’ll see who their top funders are, what their experience and policy ideas are, and a sense of where they fall on the political spectrum whether on the left or the right.

These are available on our website, but we’re also rolling out a short-form video series to explain these offices on Instagram and TikTok.

For two of the highest profile races — U.S. Senate and attorney general — we asked each of the candidates in the Democratic and Republican primaries specific policy questions to help voters spot differences. That means beyond style and posturing, voters can see how candidates like James Talarico and Jasmine Crockett feel about issues like AI regulation, immigration policy and congressional stock trading.

We’re grouping all these resources and more into one place: texastribune.org/vote. We want to help voters find trusted information instead of wasting time searching.

This is all in addition to our around the clock political coverage, where you can find the latest twists and turns, deep character profiles and analysis about one of the most consequential and interesting state primaries in the country.

Early voting starts Feb. 17. And the runoff is May 26. We hope these resources will encourage you to vote, but also that you feel confident when you vote because of information you got from The Texas Tribune.