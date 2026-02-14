Early voting for the 2026 primaries begins Tuesday. Here’s what to know.

(Annie Mulligan For The Texas Tribune, Annie Mulligan For The Texas Tribune)

Voting for the 2026 primaries starts Tuesday. Texas Republican and Democrat voters will pick which candidate they want to represent their interests and their party on the ballot for the November general election.

Before you head to the polls, you should know you have rights as a voter and there are certain rules in place at voting locations about what you can bring and wear. You also need an approved photo ID to vote in person.

How do primaries work?

The election will be on March 3, and early voting will run Feb. 17-27. In each race, the candidate who wins more than half of the votes will face the winning candidate from the other party in the November general election. If no candidate gets a majority of votes in a primary race, the top two vote-getters will head to a runoff election on May 26. You don’t have to register with a party. But you can only participate in one party’s primary, and you’ll only be able to vote in that party’s subsequent runoff election.

What’s on the ballot?

Here’s a quick glance at the federal, state and local offices that are up for election this year, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

Federal

One U.S. Senator (John Cornyn’s seat)

All U.S. representatives under new congressional maps after they were redrawn in 2025

State (statewide races)

Texas Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Commissioner of General Land Office

Commissioner of Agriculture

One Railroad Commissioner (Jim Wright’s seat)

Four members of the Texas Supreme Court

Three members of the Court of Criminal Appeals

Three members of the 15th Court of Appeals

State (regional district-based races)

Eight members of the State Board of Education

Sixteen State Senators for districts

All 150 State Representatives

Several Chief Justices of Courts of Appeals

Various regional Courts of Appeals judges

Lower-level judges and local county offices may also appear on the ballot, including:

County Courts at Law

Justices of the Peace

District Clerks

County Clerks

County Treasurers

County Surveyors

County Commissioners (precincts 2 and 4)

Various district judges, including on criminal and family courts

Where do I go to vote?

During early voting, voters can cast ballots at any polling location in the county where they are registered to vote. On Election Day, some counties may require you to vote at a location specific to your address (precinct), which can be found on your voter registration certificate or by checking your registration online.

You can find a list of counties where voters can vote at any county polling location on Election Day from the Texas secretary of state’s office.

Check your county elections website for early-voting times and locations and Election Day locations. You can find yours here. You can also use the secretary of state’s website to see polling locations, but your county’s information will be the most up to date.

You may want to consider calling election officials, especially on Election Day, to make sure polling locations haven’t changed last-minute. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

If you’re voting by mail within the U.S., your ballot must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by your county by 5 p.m. on March 4 to be counted. Read more about photo IDs, registration requirements and mail-in ballots in our voter guide here.

What do I need to vote?

You’ll need one of seven types of valid photo ID to vote in Texas:

A state driver’s license, issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A Texas election identification certificate, issued by DPS.

A Texas personal identification card issued by DPS.

A Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS.

A U.S. military ID card with a personal photo.

A U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo.

A U.S. passport.

If you don’t have an approved photo ID, you can still vote by signing a “reasonable impediment” form and presenting valid supporting identification documents, such as a birth certificate, your voter registration certificate or a current utility bill with your name and address.

If you’re using a state ID or driver’s license, the address listed on there does not have to match your current address. And if you forget your ID, you can cast a provisional ballot, which can be counted only if you provide the required photo ID or documents within six days.

Are there rules at the polls?

Cellphones, cameras, computers and other devices that can record sound or images cannot be used within 100 feet of voting stations (where ballots are marked). There are usually traffic cones or signs indicating this. Campaigning, including wearing clothing or other items that publicize candidates, political parties or measures on the ballot, is also banned beyond this point.

A new law also bans the use of wireless communication devices, like cellphones, in the same room where voting is taking place. Voters are allowed to use written notes to cast their ballot at the discretion of election officers, who determine if the material counts as campaigning.

Firearms, including handguns, are also prohibited at polling places, according to Texas law.

What if my voter registration is “in suspense”?

If your voter registration shows up as “in suspense,” it usually means that officials are not sure of your address. But you may still be able to vote by filling out a “statement of residence” at the polls. If you moved and didn’t update your address by the Feb. 2 voter registration deadline, you may be able to vote at your previous polling location if it is within the same county or political subdivision, or vote on a limited ballot.

A limited ballot only includes statewide elections and federal elections for Congress and Texas’ U.S. senator. Unless you qualify to vote by mail, a limited ballot is only available in-person during early voting at the main early voting location, which is usually the office of the election administrator or county clerk who runs elections in your county. Contact the elections office in your county to apply for a limited ballot.

Can I vote in person if I requested a mail-in ballot?

The short answer is yes, if you are in Texas and the county where you’re registered to vote. The process will be more streamlined if you bring your mail-in ballot with you to your polling place so you can surrender it before casting your vote. If you don’t have your ballot or never received it, you can still cast a provisional ballot. Your vote will be counted once the county determines it never received your mail-in ballot.

Voters who were looking to vote by mail because of a sickness or disability may also qualify to vote through curbside voting or an emergency ballot.

To request an emergency ballot, you must designate a representative to submit an application in person on your behalf and have a certified doctor’s note. The application must be received by your county’s early voting clerk before 5 p.m. on Election Day, and your ballot must be returned by the same designated representative before 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Contact your county elections office to learn more about curbside voting and emergency ballots.

What are my rights as a voter?

If a registered voter’s name does not appear on the list of registered voters because of an administrative error, they have the right to cast a provisional ballot.

Voters are entitled to get written instructions about how to cast a ballot or to ask a polling place officer or worker (they can not ask who or what to vote for).

If a voter makes a mistake while marking their ballot, they have a right to use up to two additional ballots to make corrections.

Voters generally have the right to cast their ballots in secret and should not be subject to intimidation.

Voters with disabilities or limited English proficiency can also get interpretation, assistance or other accommodations to vote.

A state law passed in 2023 also allows voters with disabilities or mobility problems to skip the line at their polling location and requires each polling location to have a designated parking spot for curbside voting.

Texas law says voters have the right to vote during work hours without being penalized or losing pay, but these protections may not apply if polls are still open two hours before or after a worker’s shift.

On Election Day, voters have the right to cast their ballot as long as they’re in line by 7 p.m. Hours during early voting may vary.

At the polls, voters can talk to election officers or poll workers if they run into issues.

The secretary of state’s office has a helpline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) where state attorneys are available to assist voters and election officials with questions.

A coalition of voting rights groups runs voter protection hotlines in several languages. Disability Rights Texas also offers a helpline for people with disabilities.

Disclosure: Texas Secretary of State and Texas Secretary of State have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.