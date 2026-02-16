Texas 15th Court of Appeals primaries: Who is running and what to know

Editor’s note: To help readers learn more about primary candidates, The Texas Tribune is sharing background information on top candidates. In particularly crowded races, we focused on candidates with political experience or demonstrably competitive campaigns, using benchmarks such as fundraising, endorsements and online presence. For a full list of candidates, view our primary ballot page. For more information on the primaries and the voting process, check out our guides and news coverage here.

About the elected seat: These state justices are elected by voters from across the state and they hear and rule on cases appealed to the 15th Court of Appeals. The court is new, created by the Texas Legislature in 2023 to oversee appeals involving the state, challenges to the constitutionality of state laws and cases from business courts. All three of the court’s current members are Republicans who were appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2024 and are facing election for the first time this year. If they win November’s general election, they will secure six-year terms. All of the primary elections for these seats are uncontested with only one candidate running in each race in both the Republican and Democratic primaries.

What’s at stake: The members of this court are asked to grapple with practically every issue of political importance in the state because the court hears all civil cases involving the state or challenging state laws before they can be appealed to the Texas Supreme Court. In the year-and-a-half since the three justices were appointed, they have ruled on marijuana policy, abortion policy, campaign finance disputes and more.

Candidates at a glance:

Chief Justice

Campaign photo Campaign site Scott Brister Republican, incumbent 💰 Campaign finance: $183,060 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC – $20,000

Kenneth Fisher, founder and executive chairman of financial advising firm Fisher Investments – $5,000

Valero Energy Corporation PAC – $5,000

Experience:

Appointed to a seat on the Texas Supreme Court in 2003 by then-Gov. Rick Perry, then elected to a six-year term in 2004, serving through 2009.

Sat on the 1st and 14th Court of Appeals

Judge for Harris County’s 234th District Court

Graduated from Harvard Law School in 1980

Political ideology:

A longtime Republican judge, Brister describes himself as an “impartial judge who applies the law, not personal beliefs or political preferences.” On the Texas Supreme Court, Brister was considered one of the most conservative members at the time. He also faced criticism in the 1990s for posting then refusing to remove the Ten Commandments from the wall of his Houston district courtroom, even after he was sued by an attorney. Brister has bucked members of his party in recent rulings, last year the court faced criticism by Attorney General Ken Paxton after it ruled against him multiple times.

Policy stances:

Brister said he will impartially follow the law as written, apply the law faithfully and efficiently, not rule based on personal beliefs or political preferences

In the news:

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

State Rep. Pat Curry, R-Waco

Texas Alliance for Life, anti-abortion advocacy group

Campaign photo Campaign site Jerry Zimmerer Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: $15,486 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Ware, Jackson, Lee, O’Neill, Smith & Barrow, LLP, a Houston area law firm: $1,000

Wendle Smith, Houston attorney – $1,000

Plumbers Local Union 68, a Houston labor union – $500

Experience:

Justice on the Houston-area Texas 14th Court of Appeals from 2019 through 2024

Managed his own private practice based in Houston, Zimmerer & Associates, focused on cyber security, health and commercial arbitration

Senior project manager and network technical engineer with AT&T Mobility from 2003 until 2015

Trial lawyer and judge for more than 40 years

Graduated from South Texas College of Law Houston in 1984

Political ideology:

A Democratic judge, Zimmerer was elected to the 14th Court of Appeals amid a 2018 rout of urban appellate courts. Zimmerer ran for the state Supreme Court in 2020 and lost the Democratic Primary. Zimmerer has previously received endorsements from pro LGBTQ+ and labor Houston-area organizations.

Policy stances:

Use his office as a vehicle to promote democratic values

Court efficiency

Endorsements:

Bay Area Democratic Movement, a Democratic club based in the greater Clear Lake area

Victoria County Democratic Party

Place 2

Campaign photo Campaign site Scott Field Republican, incumbent 💰 Campaign finance: $219,409 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC – $20,000

Valero Energy Corporation PAC – $5,000

Kenneth Fisher, founder and executive chairman of financial advising firm Fisher Investments – $5,000

Experience:

Appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to Williamson County’s 480th District Court in 2022, serving until his appointment to the appeals court in 2024.

Partner at Butler Snow LLP, a firm in Austin, where he practiced in the appellate advocacy and commercial litigation divisions.

Justice on the Texas 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin from 2013 through 2018.

Political ideology:

A longtime conservative lawyer and judge, Field said he intends to apply the law as written. Field is a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal network, and the Williamson County Christian Legal Society. Field joined his colleagues on the Republican-controlled court in several rulings that drew criticism by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last year, including that Democrats in the state Legislature who fled the state in an attempt to stop congressional redistricting could receive donations to fund that effort.

Policy stances:

Promises impartiality, discipline and a firm commitment to the rule of law

Says he intends to apply the law as written, not based on personal views or political preferences

In the news:

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

The “C” Club of Houston, a group that advocates for conservative policies in Houston

Texas Alliance for Life

Social media Campaign site Tom Baker Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: $2,794 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Self-funded: $25,000 in loans to himself

Experience:

Texas 3rd Court of Appeals justice from 2019 through 2024

Longtime attorney in private practice, including as a partner at Baker & Tisdale, PLLC, from 2015-2018

Assistant Bee County Attorney from 1991 to 1994

U.S. Naval Reserve, Judge Advocate General’s Corps from 1984 to 1991

Law degree from University of Houston Law Center in 1983

Political ideology:

Baker was elected to the 3rd Court of Appeals in 2018 amid a Democratic rout of urban judicial districts. He says party affiliation and political philosophy should not impact any ruling before a court.

Policy stances:

Baker was a member of the court that ruled to uphold Harris County’s mask mandate in 2020 and upheld an injunction blocking a ban on the sale of consumable hemp products in Texas in 2023.

Place 3

Campaign photo Campaign site April Farris Republican, incumbent 💰 Campaign finance: $148,687 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC- $25,000

Baker Botts Amicus Fund, the political action committee for the Houston-based, international law firm – $5,000

Valero Energy Corporation PAC – $5,000

Experience:

1st Court of Appeals justice from 2021 to 2024

Practiced appellate litigation as a partner at Yetter Coleman LLP, a Houston-based firm

Served as an assistant solicitor general at the Texas Solicitor General’s office

Harvard Law School – 2009

Political ideology:

Farris said she strives to base her rulings off the Texas Constitution and the rule of law. Farris is an honorary board member of Houston’s Christian Legal Society. Farris joined her colleagues on the Republican-controlled court in several rulings that drew criticism by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last year.

Policy stances:

Says she intends to apply the law as written, not based on personal views or political preferences

In the news:

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Oil and Gas Association, a statewide industry trade group

Texas Civil Justice League PAC, the political arm of an organization that works to make it more difficult to sue private businesses

Campaign photo Campaign site Marc Meyer Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: $703 cash on hand 💰 Major donors this cycle: Meyer loaned himself $500

Christopher Powell, resident of The Woodlands, marketing at Hewlett Packard Enterprise – $150

Margaret Kremer, unemployed resident of The Woodlands – $50

Charlotte Riser, unemployed resident of Magnolia – $25

Experience:

Managing member of the Law Office of Marc Meyer, PLLC

Democratic nominee for the 457th District Court in Montgomery County in 2020

South Texas College of Law 2009

Captain and paramedic with the Houston Fire Department from 1990 to 2010

Registered nurse

Political ideology:

Meyer is the former chair of the Montgomery County Democratic Party and remains an active member as the group’s sergeant at arms. Meyer began to practice law in 2009 after 25 years working in health care. Much of his work in private practice centers around representing those in medical industries.

Policy stances:

Meyer is a local Democratic activist in Montgomery County that previously ran for a district court seat as a Democrat in 2020. He promises impartiality on the bench while also advocating for other Democratic candidates.

Endorsements:

Bay Area Democratic Movement, a Democratic club based in the greater Clear Lake area

Victoria County Democratic Party

Texas AFL-CIO, a statewide federation of trade unions

Disclosure: Texas Civil Justice League and Texas Oil & Gas Association have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.