TribCast: The El Paso airspace fiasco

In this week’s episode of The Texas Tribune’s weekly podcast, host Matthew Watkins talks with Robert Moore, CEO of El Paso Matters, about the federal government briefly pausing air travel into El Paso. What does it say about the federal government, border security and the lives of El Pasoans?

