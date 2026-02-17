TribCast: The El Paso airspace fiasco (Omar Ornelas/El Paso Times Via Reuters, Omar Ornelas/El Paso Times Via Reuters)
VIDEO
In this week’s episode of The Texas Tribune’s weekly podcast, host Matthew Watkins talks with Robert Moore, CEO of El Paso Matters, about the federal government briefly pausing air travel into El Paso. What does it say about the federal government, border security and the lives of El Pasoans?
Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on
iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.
This week’s episode is sponsored by SXSW 2026.
2026 Texas Tribune
