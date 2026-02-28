President Trump endorses Sid Miller and Don Huffines, countering Abbott’s picks

President Donald Trump endorsed Don Huffines and Sid Miller in their respective Republican primaries for Texas comptroller and agriculture commissioner, a last-minute boost for the candidates that directly opposes Gov. Greg Abbott’s picks in the races.

In two similarly-worded Truth Social posts on Friday night after his appearance at an event in Corpus Christi, Trump praised Huffines, a former state senator, and Miller, the incumbent agriculture commissioner, with “complete and total endorsement[s].” The posts emphasized both candidates’ dedication to border security, veterans and the second amendment.

The endorsements could add even more pressure to Abbott’s chosen candidates, Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock and first-time political candidate Nate Sheets, both of whom have polled behind Huffines and Miller. Abbott’s interest in the comptroller primary, in particular, extends beyond an endorsement, as the position is responsible for implementing the $1 billion school voucher program that he aggressively sought for years.

Hancock, a longtime ally of Abbott’s, has seen $2.6 million of the governor’s massive campaign war chest go toward ads in support of his candidacy, according to the latest campaign finance report. Abbott has also praised Hancock’s leadership amid the rollout of the voucher program. Hancock resigned from his state Senate seat in July to take on the comptroller role after his predecessor, Glenn Hegar, went on to become chancellor of the Texas A&M University System.

Huffines, who ran against Abbott in the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary, has proven to be a formidable opponent for Hancock. The former state senator has garnered several other high-profile endorsements, including Sen. Ted Cruz and the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The governor also endorsed Sheets, an agriculture businessman, in the GOP primary for agriculture commissioner. His endorsement of Miller’s opponent is a rare move against an incumbent and Trump ally. Abbott has described Miller’s tenure, which has been marked by scandal, as an “utter failure”

Abbott has brought both Hancock and Sheets on the campaign trail promoting the candidates. Despite Abbott’s backing, Miller and Huffines have both polled with comfortable leads ahead of Sheets and Hancock respectively.

