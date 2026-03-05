Skip to main content
Texas

Speaker Mike Johnson and House leadership ask Tony Gonzales to drop reelection bid

Texas Tribune

Alejandro Serrano

(Tom Williams/Cq Roll Call/Sipa Usa Via Reuters, Tom Williams/Cq Roll Call/Sipa Usa Via Reuters)

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and the chamber’s Republican leadership on Thursday asked Rep. Tony Gonzales of San Antonio to drop his reelection bid which is headed for a May 26 runoff against gun activist Brandon Herrera.

The call from the GOP leaders comes a day after Gonzales admitted to having an affair with an aide who later died by setting herself on fire — despite having previously denied the relationship months earlier.

In a statement, GOP leadership said they had urged a House Ethics panel to “act expeditiously” and that Gonzales “said he will fully cooperate with the investigation.”

“We have encouraged him to address these very serious allegations directly with his constituents and his colleagues,” the statement said. “In the meantime, Leadership has asked Congressman Gonzales to withdraw from his race for re-election.”

On Wednesday, hours after being forced into a runoff election, Gonzales called the affair a “mistake” and a “lapse in judgment” in his first remarks addressing allegations that emerged last fall.

“I take full responsibility for those actions,” Gonzales said. “Since then, I have reconciled with my wife, Angel. I’ve asked God to forgive me, which he has. And my faith is as strong as ever.”

Gonzales could not be immediately reached for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

2026 Texas Tribune

