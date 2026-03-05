Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
85º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Pearsall ISD employee arrested after cocaine packaged for sale found in her home, sheriff’s office says
Trump fires Homeland Security Secretary Noem after mounting criticism over her leadership
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Records: Fired SAPD officer was on-duty, left shift early before drunk driving crash
Records: SAPD officer said 124 mph chase that ended in crash was a ‘mistake’
US Rep. Tony Gonzales addresses affair accusations on YouTube show, says he ‘made a mistake’
House Republican leadership urges scandal-ridden Rep. Gonzales to drop out of runoff election
SAPD officer suspended after detectives find woman wanted on felony warrant riding in his car
BCSO: Man dies after retaining wall collapses, buries him in ‘large amount of dirt’ in south Bexar County
3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on Southeast Side, San Antonio police say

Texas

Wichita Falls school district avoids takeover by state, officials say

Texas Tribune

Sneha Dey

(Cecil Witherspoon/Times Record News/Usa Today Network Via Reuters, Cecil Witherspoon/Times Record News/Usa Today Network Via Reuters)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Wichita Falls school district will not be placed under state control, district officials announced at a Thursday board meeting.

Recommended Videos

Under state law, when a single school receives five consecutive F grades on the state’s accountability scale, the Texas Education Agency can replace a district’s locally elected school board or close the struggling campus.

After years of underperformance at Kirby Middle School, Wichita Falls ISD closed the campus and moved the students to Hirschi Middle School. The district also entered a partnership with Third Future Schools, a charter school network focused on turning around struggling schools.

Donny Lee, the superintendent of Wichita Falls, said he expects to have no failing campuses when accountability ratings are released later this year.

“We’ll be able to continue operating under a locally elected school board. To say the least, we are thrilled,” Lee said at Thursday’s board meeting. The announcement was met with applause.

Texas has increasingly relied on state interventions as a means to shape learning in public schools. Last year, TEA announced it will replace the elected school boards of Fort Worth, as well as the Beaumont, Connally and Lake Worth school districts because of academic underperformance. The largest takeover is also occurring at the Houston Independent School District, which has more than 183,000 students.

The Texas Tribune partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.

2026 Texas Tribune

Loading...