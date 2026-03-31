Photos: The last day Texas stores can sell smokeable hemp cannabis

(Leila Saidane For The Texas Tribune, Leila Saidane For The Texas Tribune)

Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune 4:42 P.M .

Huey Ellis purchases smokeable hemp-derived THCA products at Happy Clouds smoke shop in Austin on March 30, 2026, the day before Texas bans the sale of them.

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Leila Saidane for The Texas Trib 4:48 P.M.

Ellis poses for a portrait after purchasing smokeable hemp-derived THCA products the day before Texas bans the sale of them.

Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune

4:55 P.M.

Hemp flower under a magnifying lens at Happy Clouds smoke shop.

Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune

5:33 P.M.

Kasper Plaza poses for a portrait in Austin and smokes a rolled hemp-derived THCA joint before Texas bans the sale of such products. Plaza says they use THC as medication.

Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune

9:33 P.M.

Cheyenne Soto removes from shelves smokeable hemp-derived products that will no longer meet new state rules that further restricts the amount of THC that can be found in products.

Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune

11:49 P.M.

Customers stock up on Happy Cloud’s THCA rolled joints minutes before Texas bans the sale of such smokeable products.

Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune

11:58 P.M.

Mairin Scully pays for THCA smokeable products minutes before the state’s ban on the sale of them goes into effect.

Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune 12:20 A.M.

Happy Clouds smoke shop shelves are cleared of non-complaint THC inventory.