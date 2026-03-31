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Texas

Photos: The last day Texas stores can sell smokeable hemp cannabis

Texas Tribune

By Leila Saidane

(Leila Saidane For The Texas Tribune, Leila Saidane For The Texas Tribune)

Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune

4:42 P.M .
Huey Ellis purchases smokeable hemp-derived THCA products at Happy Clouds smoke shop in Austin on March 30, 2026, the day before Texas bans the sale of them.

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Leila Saidane for The Texas Trib

4:48 P.M.
Ellis poses for a portrait after purchasing smokeable hemp-derived THCA products the day before Texas bans the sale of them.

Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune

4:55 P.M.
Hemp flower under a magnifying lens at Happy Clouds smoke shop.

Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune

5:33 P.M.
Kasper Plaza poses for a portrait in Austin and smokes a rolled hemp-derived THCA joint before Texas bans the sale of such products. Plaza says they use THC as medication.

Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune

9:33 P.M.
Cheyenne Soto removes from shelves smokeable hemp-derived products that will no longer meet new state rules that further restricts the amount of THC that can be found in products.

Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune

11:49 P.M.
Customers stock up on Happy Cloud’s THCA rolled joints minutes before Texas bans the sale of such smokeable products.

Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune

11:58 P.M.
Mairin Scully pays for THCA smokeable products minutes before the state’s ban on the sale of them goes into effect.

Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune

12:20 A.M.
Happy Clouds smoke shop shelves are cleared of non-complaint THC inventory.

Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune

12:36 A.M.
A rider scoots by the Guadalupe Street location of Happy Clouds smoke shop in Austin. After midnight, customers looking for a rolled joint or hemp flower were redirected to compliant alternatives, such as edibles.

2026 Texas Tribune

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