Photos: The last day Texas stores can sell smokeable hemp cannabis

4:42 P.M .
Huey Ellis purchases smokeable hemp-derived THCA products at Happy Clouds smoke shop in Austin on March 30, 2026, the day before Texas bans the sale of them.
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4:48 P.M.
Ellis poses for a portrait after purchasing smokeable hemp-derived THCA products the day before Texas bans the sale of them.
4:55 P.M.
Hemp flower under a magnifying lens at Happy Clouds smoke shop.
5:33 P.M.
Kasper Plaza poses for a portrait in Austin and smokes a rolled hemp-derived THCA joint before Texas bans the sale of such products. Plaza says they use THC as medication.
9:33 P.M.
Cheyenne Soto removes from shelves smokeable hemp-derived products that will no longer meet new state rules that further restricts the amount of THC that can be found in products.
11:49 P.M.
Customers stock up on Happy Cloud’s THCA rolled joints minutes before Texas bans the sale of such smokeable products.
11:58 P.M.
Mairin Scully pays for THCA smokeable products minutes before the state’s ban on the sale of them goes into effect.
12:20 A.M.
Happy Clouds smoke shop shelves are cleared of non-complaint THC inventory.
12:36 A.M.
A rider scoots by the Guadalupe Street location of Happy Clouds smoke shop in Austin. After midnight, customers looking for a rolled joint or hemp flower were redirected to compliant alternatives, such as edibles.