TribCast: Could rural rage really swing a statewide election?

(Or Shelby Tauber For The Texas Tribune, Or Shelby Tauber For The Texas Tribune)

Recommended Videos

In this week’s episode, the TribCast crew is joined by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and economy reporter Paul Cobler. They discuss the anger in rural Texas over data centers and power lines, and ask Miller why he thinks it means Democrats could win a statewide race in November.

Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.