Skip to main content
Clear icon
89º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Body camera footage shows violent confrontation between Michelle Barrientes Vela’s sons, SAPD
3 suspects arrested in connection with deadly northeast Bexar County shooting, affidavits say
SAFD firefighter arrested, placed on administrative duty, department says
Boerne heads to Little League World Series after judge dissolves temporary restraining order
13-year-old boy arrested, charged with capital murder in 2025 shooting on West Side
String of vehicle break-ins at Northeast Baptist Hospital has employees concerned

Texas

TribCast: Could rural rage really swing a statewide election?

Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins

(Or Shelby Tauber For The Texas Tribune, Or Shelby Tauber For The Texas Tribune)

Recommended Videos

In this week’s episode, the TribCast crew is joined by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and economy reporter Paul Cobler. They discuss the anger in rural Texas over data centers and power lines, and ask Miller why he thinks it means Democrats could win a statewide race in November.

Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.

2026 Texas Tribune