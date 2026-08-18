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Texas

TribCast: Should we believe the polls about Paxton and Talarico?

Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins

(Hien An Ngo, Hien An Ngo)

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In this week’s episode of The Texas Tribune’s podcast, host Matthew Watkins speaks with James Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin about the polls showing a tight race for U.S. Senate. Are they reliable? Could James Talarico really be leading Ken Paxton?

Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.

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