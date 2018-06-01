USGS: 3.1 magnitude earthquake reported south of Jourdanton

JOURDANTON, Texas - A small earthquake was reported south of Jourdanton, Texas early Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit around 5:30 a.m. roughly 15 kilometers south and occurred at about 5 kilometers below the surface.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

A weak earthquake has been reported just south of Pleasanton. It occurred around 5:30am and registered 3.1 on the Richter scale. #ksatwx pic.twitter.com/Qyf8PfgtCC — Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) June 1, 2018

