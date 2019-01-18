TIME Magazine includes Morgan's Inspiration Island in 'World Greatest Places' list

SAN ANTONIO - The world's first ultra-accessible splash park in San Antonio is receiving international attention after its recognition in TIME Magazine.

When readers pick up the latest TIME Magazine on Friday at newsstands across the country, they will see Morgan's Inspiration Island in the publication's first annual "World Greatest Places" list of 2018.

Staff with TIME Magazine said the list was curated based off of nominations across categories -- such as museums, parks, bars, restaurants, theme parks, cruises and hotels -- from its editors and correspondents around the world.

"Then we evaluated each one based on key factors, including quality, originality, innovation, sustainability and influence," TIME staff said. "The result is a list as diverse as the world it reflects, with 100 entries spanning six continents and 48 countries."

Ron Morander, general manager of Morgan's Inspiration Island and unique Morgan’s Wonderland theme park, said park staff is excited about the international recognition from a well-known publication such as TIME Magazine.

"It’s wonderful that TIME understands our emphasis on inclusion, bringing together those with and without special needs in a safe, colorful, barrier-free environment to have fun and, in so doing, to gain a better understand of each other," Morander said.

The tropical-themed water park offers five major splash pads, the River Boat Adventure ride and support facilities such as the wheelchair valet.

Morgan's Inspiration Island won the 2017 Leading Edge Award from the World Waterpark Association and earlier this year, the park received the Paralyzed Veterans of America Barrier-Free America Award.

Morander said the water park will operate on weekends through Sept. 16 and will reopen in spring 2019.

For more information, visit www.morganswonderland.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.