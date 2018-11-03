Twin brothers accused of holding up McDonald's on Far Northwest Side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A clear surveillance picture may have helped the Bexar County Sheriff's Office capture the 19-year-old twins accused of trying to rob a McDonald's on the Far Northwest Side on Thursday.

Rey and David Gomez Beltran got away with $1,500 in cash after holding up an employee at gunpoint at the fast-food restaurant located on I-10 near Ralph Fair Road, said the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Hours later, investigators were able to identify the suspects and find their location at a nearby apartment complex.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says just before 1 a.m. on Friday, deputies tried to pull the robbery suspects over but they kept driving. They eventually crashed into two cars near I-10 and North Loop 1604.

Rey Gomez Beltran was arrested and David Gomez Beltran was taken to University Hospital with a broken leg.

Rey Gomez Beltran is charged with aggravated robbery. David Gomez Beltran is facing four charges, including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and assault causing bodily injury.

