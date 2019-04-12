Two-story cabanas available for rent at new tubing spot along San Marcos River

KINGSBURY, Texas - Son's Blue River Camp is a new spot on the San Marcos River that offers swimming, tubing, fishing, cabana rentals and more.

One-story and two-story cabanas are available for rent, along with covered riverside picnic tables and glamping tents for overnight stays.

Shuttles are available for guests looking to tube the San Marcos River, which takes anywhere from two to four hours depending on the water level.

Guests can reserve a shuttle ahead of time, either online or on site, to secure their spot at their desired time. Parties with shuttle reservations are given priority over those without reservations.

Kayaking is another water activity option for guests and the paddle takes approximately 60 to 90 minutes depending on the water level.

There are barbecue pits on the property for guests looking to grill up lunch, just don't forget charcoal and lighter fluid.

Other suggested items to bring:

Beach towels

BBQ utensils

Ice

Ice chest

Bug repellent

Sunscreen

Reservations are now open for the summer. Click here to make reservations.

