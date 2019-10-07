Two veterinary employees save Houston-area man struck by lightning

A Houston-area man is recovering after he was struck by lightning earlier this week.

The incident happened Thursday outside of a veterinary hospital near Meyer Park.

Alex Coreas was walking his dogs when a flash of light struck, and he fell to the ground.

A few moments later, his dogs took off running and two veterinary employees rushed out to help.

“I started running through the hospital. Someone was, like, ‘We need help with CPR,’” Christy Milter said. “His shoes and his socks got blown off his feet.”

Coreas is recovering at a local hospital. His dogs were OK and were found in a nearby wooded area.

The two good Samaritans who saved Coreas’ life said they were just doing what anyone else would.

