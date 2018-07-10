Uresti files notice of appeal, says he can't pay attorney fees

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly two weeks after he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a federal fraud case, Carlos Uresti's attorney has filed a notice that the former state senator plans to appeal his conviction.

Uresti was convicted in February for his role in a Ponzi scheme which defrauded victims of millions of dollars. Earlier this month, he received a 12 year sentence and was ordered to pay more than $6.3 million in restitution.

In addition to a notice of appeal, Uresti's attorney also filed a motion requesting his attorneys -- which he retained for his initial trial -- be appointed by the court.

"Mr. Uresti is financially unable to obtain counsel and wants counsel to remain but be appointed by the Government because he can't afford to pay attorney fees, costs, etc., and is eligible for CJA (Criminal Justice Act) counsel because he is indigent," the document said.

Uresti was an attorney until he surrendered his license after his conviction. He resigned his seat in the Texas Senate in June. Uresti is also facing trial later this year on federal bribery and money laundering charges.

His co-defendant, Gary Cain, has also filed a notice appealing his conviction. He was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison and was also ordered to pay more than $6.3 million in restitution.

A third man, Stanley Bates, pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme and testified against Cain and Uresti. He is expected to be sentenced in August.

