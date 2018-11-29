Bexar County reminds taxpayers about Friday due date for Half-Payment Plan enrollees

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti is reminding Bexar County property owners who want to enroll in the County’s Half-Payment Plan for 2018 that the first half of their tax bill must be paid by Friday. Under the Half-Payment Plan, the second half of your tax bill is not due until June 30.



“We want to save our citizens money and help make paying their property taxes easier, which is why we are reminding our taxpayers about Friday’s deadline to pay the first half of their property taxes," Uresti said in a release. "All Tax Office locations will be open until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, to allow our taxpayers additional time to visit our offices. Citizens can also use the convenience of paying online or by mail. If you mail your payment, be sure your payment is postmarked by Nov. 30.”



The Vista Verde downtown office of the Tax Assessor-Collector, located at 233 N. Pecos La Trinidad, will have two curbside drop-offs available from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The Southside, Northeast, and Northwest substation locations will also have a curbside drop-off from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.



“The Half-Payment Plan remains a popular choice with Bexar County business owners and residential property owners who have their homes paid off or who do not have an escrow account with a mortgage company," Uresti said. "We expect over 75,000 citizens to enroll in our Half-Payment Plan for 2018. The mission of the Bexar County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office is ‘To Help Keep Families in their Homes’. The Half-Payment Plan is one of the most popular tools we offer to help with our mission."

In addition to the Half-Payment, Quarter-Payment, and Pre-Payment plans offered by the Tax Assessor’s Office under Uresti, Bexar County is the first and only county out of 254 counties in the State of Texas to offer its senior citizens, disabled citizens, and disabled veterans a “10-Month Property Tax Payment Plan."

If residents need more information or want to confirm the amount due, they may visit the Tax Office website at www.bexar.org/tax, or call the Tax Office at (210) 335-2251. Credit card and e-check payments may be made online through the Tax Office website at www.bexar.org/tax or by phone at 1-888-852-3572.

