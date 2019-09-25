UTSA unveils bike repair shop for beloved San Antonio cyclist

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly six months after he was struck and killed by a drunk driver while riding his bicycle, Tito Bradshaw is being honored by the local cycling community and the University of Texas in San Antonio.

On Tuesday, the Tito Bradshaw Bicycle Repair Shop officially opened its doors at UTSA's main campus.

UTSA's Office of Sustainability transformed an obsolete information booth into the bike repair shop for students, staff and visitors.

The staff at UTSA is hoping it will promote bike riding on campus, as well as give students space where they can learn about repairing and maintaining their bicycles.

Named after him, Bradshaw was well known in the local cycling community and was an advocate for safety.

"All of his family is coming down," said Harry Bradshaw, Tito Bradshaw's father.

"They are grateful to see something in his honor, but it's a sweet and sour moment. It's sweet to see this being done and wonderful that everybody did it and at the same time, it hurts because he's not here."

In August, the motorist accused of killing Bradshaw was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury.

Linda Collier Mason, 67, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

