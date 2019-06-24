UTSA memorializes Tito Bradshaw with bike repair shop

SAN ANTONIO - The University of Texas at San Antonio will memorialize a local bicycle community leader by changing the name of its obsolete Ximenes Information booth to the Tito Bradshaw Bicycle Repair Shop.

Tito Bradshaw was an organizer for the local biking community and the owner of Bottom Bracket Bike Shop. In April, Bradshaw was fatally struck by a drunken driver while on a bike ride.

The repair shop will allow students to make adjustments to their bikes with an array of tools, lubricants and hose tubes.

"This renaming is a symbol of the University’s strong commitment to furthering student safety through the addition of bike lanes and sidewalks," a press release said.

The grand opening will be in September.

