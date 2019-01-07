Veteran SAPD detective facing family violence charge, authorities confirm

SAN ANTONIO - An 11-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department was arrested by Bexar County sheriff's deputies Monday and is facing a family violence charge, authorities confirmed Monday.

Daniel Pue, who is assigned to the repeat offenders unit, was taken into custody at a home on the Far West Side.

A witness told KSAT they saw a woman with obvious injuries to her face at the home where Pue was arrested.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide more information as it becomes available.

